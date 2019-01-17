Former First Lady Michelle Obama turned 55 on Thursday, and her husband wrote a touching message on social media to celebrate. President Barack Obama's birthday tweet for Michelle calls her "one of a kind" and includes a throwback photo from their youth.

"I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you're one of a kind," he wrote on both Twitter and Instagram. "Happy Birthday!" In the photo, the two of them smile at the camera as he drapes his arm around her neck. It seems to be from the late '80s or early '90s, since the newspaper they're holding references Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union. The couple had their first date in 1989, shortly after they met working at a Chicago law firm.

It's not yet clear how Obama plans to celebrate her birthday. Last year she got a bouquet of flowers from her husband ("getting notes and flowers from you will never get old" she wrote on Instagram of the gift). That night, the couple had dinner at a D.C. restaurant called "A Rake's Progress" that, according to The Washington Post, was so "uber-hip" that it hadn't even opened publicly yet. It'll be tough to top that.

The past year has been a big one for Obama. In November, she released her memoir Becoming, which quickly became the best-selling book of 2018. It's been at the top of the charts so long that CNN calls it "one of the hottest titles of the decade," and Amazon told the network that Becoming has been No. 1 for a longer period than any book since 2012's Fifty Shades of Grey. Obama was also voted the most admired woman in the United States in a Gallup poll at the end of the year.

Also in the fall, Obama launched a 21-city book tour that's taken her all over the country and will also bring her abroad to places like France, Denmark, and the Netherlands. The tour was originally supposed to wrap up at the end of 2018, but because it was so popular, she added an additional 11 locations (the next stop will be in Tacoma, Washington on Feb. 8).

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obama has been praised on tour for the way she's managed to create the feeling of having an intimate conversation with interviewers and audiences despite being faced with enormous spaces and giant crowds. Along the way, she's made many revealing comments about her time in the White House, sexism, and her relationship with her husband.

"You have to remember that even the best marriages take work," Obama told New York City's Barclays Center on Dec. 19, per Thrive Global. "I love my husband. Our marriage gets stronger with every hard mountain we climb together." She also spoke of the relief she felt right after exiting the White House: "We spent eight years trying to operate in complete perfection. I wept because I told Barack, 'That was so hard.' That was the first time I could say that out loud."

If being 55 is anything like 54 for Obama, she's in for a year full of ambitious projects, touching times with her family, and inspiring others.