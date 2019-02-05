Coming in hot on the National Food Holiday calendar is National Pizza Day on Feb. 9. But this year it's not just marinara, cheese and crust you can celebrate with. Think sweeter. Yes, in this beautiful world that we live in you can celebrate National Pizza Day at Baskin-Robbins because ice cream can be pizza too. I'm not talking pepperoni flavored scoops showered with ranch caramel. Just your favorite ice cream in pizza form.

That's not to say you can't have the real stuff on National Pizza Day. In fact, you should indulge in the savory toppings your favorite slice joint has to offer. But then, for dessert, don't just resort to a regular cone. Keep the pizza party rolling. Baskin-Robbins, the ice cream shop that's watched you grow up, has now provided the public with the Polar Pizza®. So you can take National Pizza Day from one parlor to another.

In accordance with all that is special about pizza, the Polar Pizza® also has various toppings. Everything from the crust to the toppings adorning the ice cream can be customized. Just like your regular pizza pie order. But for now let's focus on the ice cream. According to Baskin-Robbins blog, "Polar Pizza® flavor combinations include OREO® Cookies ‘N Cream, Peanut Butter ‘n Chocolate and REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Mint Chocolate Chip." There's a lot of good stuff to work with here.

Baskin-Robbins

You are the architect of your own Polar Pizza. Begin by choosing your crust. Decide between a Chocolate Chip Cookie or Double Fudge Brownie crust. From there build upon the sugary foundation with your choice of ice cream flavors. Baskin-Robbins is famously the home of 31 flavors, so you find yourself short on options. This isn't a Red Sauce or White Pie kind of world. Top off your scrumptious ice cream pizza pie with all the toppings you'd find at the sundae bar. Chocolate sprinkles? Check. Marshmallows? Chocolate sauce? Douse it. The possibilities are endless.

We also all love pizza because it comes to us. In thirty minutes or less a warm pie arrives at our doorstep. The only hard work required is deciphering between toppings when placing your order. For those in 22 U.S. cities, Baskin-Robbins and DoorDash can bring you the same satisfaction. Through delivery service DoorDash, those with a pizza ice cream craving in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., and more cities can enjoy the same sort of satisfaction.

Whether you're having your order delivered or don't mind picking it up in store — because nothing beats the aroma that envelops you when you enter an ice cream shop — you can start your order online. Just enter your address to find your nearest location and get the silverware polished as you wait for it to be prepared.

Lucky for Baskin-Robbins lovers, the following day Feb. 10, is National Sampling Day. From 3PM-7PM, the sweet tooth population can find themselves trying February's Flavor of the Month which happens to be Cherry Cordial with KISSES. Other ice creams in season are Love Potion #31 which is bound to leave you feeling weak in the knees. Even if you aren't sure what Polar Pizza® to order, one this is for sure. February is a great month to visit Baskin-Robbins.