Is that love in the air or just the smell of my local Bath & Body Works? Perhaps a combination of both? If you long to live like a human baked good or want a home that smells like cowl neck sweaters feel, Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day line for 2020 is exactly what you seek. Come along. Follow me and the scent of sugary body scrubs.

Bath & Body Works — a company with the kind of candle propaganda I live for with emails like, “Last chance to get these discounted three-wicks, you plebe” — has conveniently put together a collection of over 41 Valentine’s Day goodies in a range of aromas. The products, which vary from soaps to body creams to perfumes, come in classic scents like Japanese Cherry Blossom and Rose Water & Ivy, as well as new favorites like Aromatherapy Passion and Strawberry Pound Cake. In other words, you, your home, and everything you touch is going to smell delicious.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to something this Valentine’s Day, Bath & Body Works is quite literally always running some type of deal. At time of publication, they’ve got $10 off any $30 online purchase with the discount code: DONEDEAL. If you’ve been to Bath & Body Works in the last month — no judgment as I too cannot resist the siren call of BOGO body mists — you probably have some coupons stashed in your wallet or your email inbox. Here are 10 items from their Valentine’s Day line worth using your coupon on.

1. Strawberry Pound Cake Body Scrub Strawberry Pound Cake body scrub $16.50 | Bath & Body Works Strawberry Pound Cake body scrub is a perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy from Bath & Body Works Live out your Strawberry Shortcake dreams while scrubbing all that nasty dead winter skin off your legs.

2. Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Cream Japanese Cherry Blossom body cream $14.50 | Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom body cream is a perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy from Bath & Body Works Does this scent remind them of being in middle school, slathering it all over your body, and pretending you're about to go on a date? No? Just me?

3. Rose Mini Gift Set Rose mini-gift set $13.50 | Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works rose mini gift set is the perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy Bath & Body Works Gift sets don't just have to be for giving away. Surprise yourself with this trio of rose-scented goodies. Maybe get yourself some actual roses while you're at it. Then, you can be like, "For me? Oh, I shouldn't have!"

4. Gingham Body Butter Gingham body butter $18.50 | Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Gingham body butter is a perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy from Bath & Body works This is what Dorothy would smell like if she came back from Oz and grew up to be a suburban mom.

5. Lavender Cedarwood Bubble Bath Lavender Cedarwood bubble bath $16.50 | Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Lavender Cedarwood bubble bath is a perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy from Bath & Body Works Instead of your usual nighttime routine (scrolling through Instagram for 2 hours), take a relaxing bath (and then scroll through Instagram for just an hour).

6. Black Cherry Merlot 3-wick Candle Black Cherry Merlot 3-wick candle $24.50 $14.50 | Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Black Cherry Merlot 3-wick candle is a perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy from Bath & Body Works Light this while sipping on your favorite red. Or white. Or double fisting hard seltzers.

7. In The Stars Bubble Bath In The Stars bubble bath $16.50 | Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works In The Stars bubble bath is a perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy from Bath & Body Works This is hands down my favorite Bath & Body Works scent. It smells fancy yet approachable, like Chrissy Teigen.

8. Vanilla Chai Latte 3-wick Candle Vanilla Chai Latte 3-wick candle $24.50 $14.50 | Bath& Body Works Bath & Body Works Vanilla Chai Latte 3-wick candle is a perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy from Bath & Body Works Light this in the morning while sipping coffee and reading a poem that makes you feel good. (Songs can be poems. Funny Twitter threads can be poems. A picture of Andy Samberg can be a poem if you want it to be.)

9. Tuberose And Ylang Ylang Pillow Mist Tuberose & Ylang Ylang pillow mist $13.50 | Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Tuberose and Ylang Ylang pillow mist is a perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine's Day. Buy from Bath & Body Works Did you know they make scents specifically to spray on your pillow? I didn’t. I also don't know what tuberose or ylang ylang smell like, but they look delightful.