Dogs end up needing a new home for many different reasons. More often than not, it's not the dog's fault but rather a change of circumstances for its owner. Christmas is the time of year where a lot of people think about getting a pet and Battersea Dogs Home's longest residents are hoping that that will mean they are finally given the chance to start a new life.

Of course, a dog isn't just for Christmas. A dog, especially one that is still a puppy, is a decade-long commitment that will require daily walks, a good diet, and lots and lots of attention. But the rewards are more than worth the effort.

The following dogs have been at Battersea for far too long and have so far had little interest from potential rehomers. Although the average stay for a dog is around 38 days, some of these adorable canines have been there for over four times that amount.

Each of the dogs looking for a home range in age from young puppies to older fellows with breeds varying from big to small. Some will require a little training while others are simply looking for a home to spend their last few years in.

If none of the following are suitable for your lifestyle, don't forget that these seven are only a few of the dogs currently living at Battersea. And if you're more of a cat person, there's plenty of felines looking for a new family too.

1 Magic Mike Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Magic Mike was given a fancy name in the hope of drumming up interest. Unfortunately, no one has expressed interest in rehoming him, despite him being at Battersea for well over 100 days. He is an eight-year-old Shar Pei who has a bit of a grumpy attitude but more than makes up for it with his affectionate side. This isn't uncommon for Shar Peis. As an owner of one, I can confirm that their stubbornness results in some truly hilarious stories. Mike can't live with cats, would prefer to be the only dog in the home, and would also love to live away from the hustle and bustle of a city.

2 Rosie Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Rosie is a one-year-old mongrel looking for someone who can keep up with her enthusiasm. As she is still so young, she will benefit from some extra training and some understanding when it comes to her sensitivity. She has only been at Battersea for less than a month but is on the lookout for a new owner to spend her entire life with. If you're interested, the only requirements are that you don't have cats or another dog.

3 Dean Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Battersea doesn't know much about the previous life of five-year-old greyhound Dean but staff have suspicions that he has never spent time in a real home before. Dean is an ex-racing dog so a little TLC will be required to get him used to any new environment, especially as he has been in Battersea for over 100 days. Although he can be nervous, he loves being around people, making him the perfect companion for any patient person.

4 Mistletoe Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Nicknamed Misty, this two-year-old Lurcher is a truly energetic girl. One of her favourite activities is playing a game of tug of war before lying down for a cuddle. She has been a resident of Battersea for around 70 days and will need some socialising to help enforce good behaviour around other dogs.

5 Lucas Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Lucas is a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Battersea describe him as a sweet-natured boy who has a few insecurities that he will need help with. He would prefer to live in a quiet home but loves being around and pleasing people. He has spent over 90 days at Battersea.

6 Prince Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Prince is also six years old. He is an extremely strong mongrel and is looking for a new owner who has the physical strength to deal with this attribute. He also occasionally displays signs of nervousness and cannot live with any other small animals due to his instinct to chase. Battersea has been his home for around 70 days.

7 Bear Battersea Dogs & Cats Home The last name on the list is the biggest. Bear is a two-year-old mongrel who has spent a month at Battersea. He is extremely energetic and loves to learn new tricks, but doesn't like spending too much time alone. According to Battersea, he has now been reserved, so let's hope he will be able to spend Christmas with his new family.