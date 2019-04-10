Do you feel like you have a pretty good handle on your wilderness survival skills? Do you think you might have been a pro outdoorsman in a past life, but just never had the chance? Luckily for you, Netflix's new interactive series, You vs. Wild, will give you the opportunity to test that theory — all from the comfort of your couch. No, star Bear Grylls can't die in You vs. Wild — though as he told The Wrap, he's well aware that you might try to kill him. But just as in his Discovery channel series, Man vs. Wild, the famed adventurer does end up in a lot of extreme and dangerous situations. The only difference is that here, you're the one putting him into them — and trying to get him out.

There are eight episodes in the choose-your-own-adventure series, and while some of them connect to one another, most of them are standalone missions. You'll help Grylls deliver medication, rescue doctors in the jungle, search for rescue dogs who have gone missing in snowy peaks, and navigate other high-stakes situations.

Sometimes it's clear what the best decisions are, but other times, it's not as apparent. You'll take the reigns as Grylls moves through his mission, and here are just a few of the wild — pun intended — scenarios that you may lead him into.

Fighting Crocodiles With His Bare Hands Netflix I may or may not have led Grylls into crocodile-infested waters in an effort to avoid snakes and jaguars in the jungle. I'm sorry! But he managed to hold his own, just like I knew he would.

Nearly Drowning In The Ocean Netflix That tiny, struggling dot in the ocean is the show's leading man. Lesson learned — don't swim against the current, swim parallel to it.

Falling Into Icy Lakes Netflix Perhaps having him leisurely walk across a frozen body of water, instead of carefully crawling on his stomach, was not the best move. He got out, don't worry!

Walking Through A Spider Web Tunnel Of Nightmares Netflix That, my friends, is a massive glowstick that Grylls tossed into the tunnel, and was caught in these sticky webs. No thank you.

Hanging Off The Side Of A Snowy Ledge Netflix He warned me about sliding down giant snow slopes without being able to see the end, but I didn't listen.

Getting Stuck In Quicksand Netflix This was the moment when all of our childhood fears came to fruition. Luckily, the always scrappy Grylls found a way out before too long.

Encountering A Case Of Bad Food Poisoning Netflix When faced with the option of eating some questionable mushrooms or a few small tree buds, I unfortunately chose the former. It ended with Grylls having a stomach ache that ultimately took him out of the game.

Getting Bitten By A Rattlesnake Netflix It turns out that instructing a person to just try and grab an angry snake doesn't end well.

Eating Raw Bird Eggs On The Side Of A Cliff Face Netflix Does this look like the face of someone who's having fun? Not really. But a man's gotta eat!

More Food Poisoning Netflix Apparently that egg was a bad idea! He didn't make it too far after eating that — time to try again.

Jumping Off An Actual Cliff Netflix When given the choice to repel down peacefully or just take a chance and leap, obviously one option is much more fun than the other.

Getting Chased By A Wolf Netflix Following wolf tracks into a dark cave isn't a great idea, who knew! Instead, it sends Grylls sprinting outside while frantically radioing for a helicopter.

Fighting A Wolf With A Spear Netflix It's unclear if this is the same wolf from before — the start of a legendary rivalry, perhaps? But regardless, Grylls definitely has a few hungry predators on his tail.

Backflipping Out Of Helicopters Netflix This feels a little like Grylls was just showing off, but after all the grief I've caused him throughout my watch, he honestly deserves a moment of joy.