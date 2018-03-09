The Bachelor's two-part finale aired earlier this week, and fans are still shaken from all of the drama that took place. And with all the controversy about Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s change of heart, there's one detail about the recent Bachelor engagements you might have overlooked. Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter have pointed out that the ring Benoit Beausejour-Savard gave Clare Crawley on the Bachelor Winter Games' World Tells All special looks a lot like the one Arie gave Becca Kufrin on The Bachelor. So, are Becca and Clare's engagement rings the same? The Neil Lane sparklers are similar styles, but they're two distinct pieces of jewelry.

Fans who watched The Bachelor finale will likely remember Arie's indecisiveness before his meeting with Neil Lane, but what about the ring itself? In the scene that aired during the show, Lane showed Arie a cushion-cut diamond ring, before revealing an oval-cut ring that elicited an "Oh, wow" from the Bachelor himself. "I definitely see her wearing this," Arie told Neil Lane, referring to Becca. "I really feel like we found it."

Becca didn't end up keeping the oval-cut stunner, though. During her and Arie's on-camera breakup, she removed the engagement ring after Arie told her he wanted to pursue a relationship with Bachelor runner-up Lauren Burnham. So, it's not hard to see why fans thought the ring might have ended up on the hand of another Bachelor Nation member, since these shows always use Neil Lane rings.

ABC

The fans aren't wrong: Clare's ring does look similar to the one Arie used to propose to Becca. Like Becca's ring, Clare's is oval-shaped, and it's designed by Neil Lane. But fear not: This isn't the same engagement ring, because Neil Lane designed Clare's ring just for her after talking to Benoit.

In an interview with People last month, the designer explained that the process he and Benoit went through wasn't typical for the Bachelor franchise. Instead of meeting with Benoit in person, the pair had to communicate via phone and text to come up with the perfect ring for Clare.

"This is the first time I've ever designed a ring for a couple I haven't met in person," Neil Lane told People. "I remember Clare from a few years back and knew a little about her but knew nothing about the couple. The groom and I usually get to spend a lot of time together. This time, we essentially had to design the ring via telepathy! We traded calls and text messages to create the perfect ring, a true expression of his love for her." It sounds like their conversations paid off, though — Clare looked thrilled during the Bachelor Winter Games proposal scene. (You can see the ring in the sixth image of the gallery below.)

Clare and Benoit do have one major advantage going for them, too — most of their relationship was developed off-camera. Although the pair met on The Bachelor Winter Games, Benoit ended up leaving the show early on. He and Clare reconnected after filming was over, making his proposal at the World Tells All reunion special a sweet surprise for fans.

And the rings are different, but they are similar — Clare and Becca might just have similar taste. Hopefully, Clare's ring will meet a much happier fate than Becca's. If the words Clare and Benoit shared about each other on the World Tells All episode are any indication, their relationship is off to a happy start. And Becca, for her part, looks more than ready to move on to the next stage of her life as the next Bachelorette. (If I had to guess, should her Bachelorette season end in a proposal, Becca won't receive an oval-cut diamond this time around.)