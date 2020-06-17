Becca Kufrin may have thought she'd found her happily ever after in Garrett Yrigoyen; however, since the initial fallout of his controversial post on Instagram supporting the police, the former Bachelorette star isn't sure their relationship will be able to survive. Becca revealed that she's questioning her future with Garrett while speaking with her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay. On the most recent episode, released Tuesday, June 16, Becca admitted that her fiancé's show of support for law enforcement in the midst of worldwide police brutality protests hasn't been sitting well with her, and could potentially signify the end of their engagement.

"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” Becca confessed. "I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point."

Becca also went on to apologize to Rachel for the comments she made during last week's episode about race in America, revealing that she still has a lot to learn on the subject, but is ready and willing to do so. "I wanted to share this — I know I’ve been rambling for a bit — but to give a little bit more context and to give you, Rachel, my apology and to really throw my voice and hat in the ring to say things need to change within the franchise and within myself as well," she added.

In last week's podcast, Becca made it clear that while she didn't agree with Garrett's police post, she didn't think his support of the police was coming from a “malicious” place. Rachel highly disagreed with that interpretation and tried to explain to Becca how what he did contradicts the Black Lives Matter movement. This week, Rachel said she appreciated Becca's willingness to grow and learn from their conversations, giving her hope for the future.

"When you have someone who’s willing to learn, then as a friend who’s willing to learn, how as a friend can I not be willing to help out and be there for you?,” Rachel stated during the podcast this week. “Now Garrett, that’s a different situation. I don’t f*ck with Garrett. I don’t need to. But you and I have a different relationship and so I appreciate everything that you just said.”

For his part, Garrett appeared to support Becca's remarks from last week after she promoted the podcast episode on her Instagram page. “Love you Becca, it’s unrealistic to sit down and have individual conversations with millions,” he wrote in the comments section. “It’s OK to not get everything out you want to, everything you are doing and saying is OK, because it’s how you feel."

He continued, "Don’t let people take away how you truly feel. Continuing moving in a positive direction, growing, and being an awesome human. Those who know you, know you’re wonderful. If we can’t all accept each other and figure out a way to give love instead of hate, converge instead of divide, build instead of destruct, we will all be a much stronger unit!"

Garrett has yet to comment on the latest podcast or address Becca's uncertainty about the future of their relationship. But regardless of what happens between the two of them, it looks as though her friendship with Rachel is one that's built to last.