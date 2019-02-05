It's time to welcome a new member to Bachelor Nation. On Friday, Feb. 1, Bekah Martinez welcomed her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, per People. Leonard confirmed the news on Instagram with a photo of their baby breastfeeding and wearing the cutest dinosaur gloves. He captured the sweet photo with #nopicturesplease, which seemed to be a reference to the baby appearing to wave a mitten-covered hand at her dad. The couple hasn't shared the little one's name with the world just yet, but fingers crossed they'll reveal her sure to be perfect moniker soon.

According to People, the couple opted for a water birth, and their little girl came into the world at 10:14 a.m. on Feb. 1. Leonard didn't confirm the news until Monday, Feb. 4, which gave the couple time to enjoy their bundle of joy before sharing their happy news with the world. Martinez and Leonard made their relationship official in July 2018, and the Bachelor alum found out she was pregnant shortly after. In Sept. 2018, she told Pure Wow that she was shocked to find out she was expecting. "I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" she told the outlet. "I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."

Martinez told the publication that it was "legitimately a dream come true" for her, though it Leonard wasn't sure if he was ready to be a father, yet. After all, the pair had only been dating for three months when Martinez found out she was pregnant.

As for Martinez, the idea of being a mom was the most natural feeling in the world. She said to PopSugar, “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

Leonard did finally become excited, Martinez revealed, on Father's Day over the summer. She said, “I was crying (happy tears) and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed. We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion."

Martinez has yet to post anything acknowledging the birth of her baby on her own Instagram, but most of her posts in the last several months address her pregnancy in one way or another. On Jan. 29, Martinez posted a photo of her pregnant belly, writing, "Today is my official due date. My, what a journey it has been. Thank you all for the love you’ve showered upon me. There is so much from these past 9 months to be grateful for." Based off of this post, Martinez's little bundle of joy was born three days after the expected date.

Caroline Burke contributed to this report.

