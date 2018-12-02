Between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, the Tatums, and Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff, it's been a tough year for celebrity breakups. So when a couple who's previously called it quits decides to give love a second shot, that's reason for celebration. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's relationship timeline is a shining example of just that. According to E!, the singer and supermodel got back together in April 2018 after splitting in 2016. And since Hadid is walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, it may be helpful to have all the backstory laid out. A lot has happened between these two.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is known for his Michael Jackson-like range and gravity-defying dreads, while Hadid is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid. The couple first started dating in 2015, officially broke up roughly a year later for a pretty undramatic reason (spoiler: they were just too busy working), went their separate ways for a while, and then eventually found their way back to each other. Now, they seem to be going strong.

But you probably already know all that, right? You're looking for a more detailed breakdown? OK, OK. Here's what you came for.

April 2015: Hadid & The Weeknd Start Dating Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to a cover story The Weeknd did with Rolling Stone, the couple started dating in April 2015. "I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness," the singer said, referring to his third album, which came out that year. "My motive was literally to work with her." However, when the model declined, he told the magazine that he responded, "All right, cool — we can meet up face-to-face."

May 2015: The Couple's Relationship Is Officially Announced Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Outlets like Us Weekly and E! break the news to the public. Hadid is 18 at the time, while The Weeknd is 25. A source tells E! that the pair hung out at Coachella (which took place back in April) and that they have a lot in common.

December 2015: Hadid Appears In The Weeknd's Music Video TheWeekndVEVO on YouTube Hadid stars in The Weeknd's trippy, gory video for "In the Night," in which she plays a stripper. In the end, she rescues him from a group of mobsters, and they speed away on a motorbike. Tarantino would likely approve.

December 2015: The Couple Break Up for the First Time According to E! News, the couple decide to take a break. "Their schedules got very busy and it really cut into [their] relationship," an unnamed source told the outlet at the time. "They are still in each other's lives though, just not in the same exclusive capacity."

Feb. 15, 2016: They Attend the Grammys Together Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Apparently back together, the pair attend the 2016 Grammys together in mid-February. People reports that this is the couple's red carpet debut. "This is YOUR day baby! I'm so proud of you," Hadid writes on Instagram. "I feel so lucky to be by your side."

Nov. 2016: The Couple Calls It Quits Again E! News reports that Hadid and the Weeknd have split, this time for real. A source tells the outlet that the pair are still in love but needed a breather.

Nov. 30, 2016: The Weeknd Performs At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The two exes are forced to appear on the Victoria's Secret runway together just weeks after breaking up. However, they both handle it like pros, and Hadid later mentions him on Instagram. "Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet," she writes. "You KILLED it, as always."

May 1, 2017: The Weeknd Attends The Met Gala With Selena Gomez Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During the couple's nearly two-year hiatus, Tesfaye starts dating Selena Gomez. They attend the Met Gala together, sharing some affectionate moments on the red carpet. The two singers were first seen together in January 2015 and broke up in October, according to People.

Oct. 9, 2018: The Pair Celebrates Hadid's Birthday Together The Weeknd posts a heartfelt birthday tribute to Hadid with the caption, "Happy birthday Angel." The model reciprocates a few days later with her own Instagram post, saying in part, "Thank u to my baby, my beautiful family and friends for making this surprise so special. This was the best day ever( EVER)."

Oct. 31 2018: They Dress Up As Lydia Deetz & Beetlejuice for Halloween Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The couple channels the late '80s for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party, per Vogue, dressing up as Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton's characters from Beetlejuice. Page Six reports that Hadid's outfit includes a Sylvio NYC gown and a $7,200 snake ring from Colette Jewelry.

Late Oct. 2018: The Couple Reportedly Move In Together The New York Post reports that the couple are renting a penthouse in Tribeca, valued at $60,000 per month, where Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and Meg Ryan are also rumored to live.