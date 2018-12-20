Bella Hadid recently took part in Vogue's 73 questions segment and discussed aspects of both her career and personal life that fans are really going to get into. In the interview, which featured the supermodel in a stable feeding horses and goats, Hadid also gushed about her love for the The Weeknd — and the details are sure to make your heart melt.

Throughout her chat, the 22-year-old seemed to be completely in her comfort zone, answering the rapid-fire questions while feeding and petting the adorable animals. After being asked a few questions about her life growing up, Hadid makes it clear that The Weeknd is the person who makes happiest in life.

When asked, “Who makes you laugh the hardest?” Bella quickly replied, “My boyfriend.” She then lets out a big smile, while revealing that her boyfriend is the most beautiful person she knows.

Hadid appears to be on cloud nine since rekindling her romance with The Weeknd this past summer. The couple initially started dating in April 2015, but later called things off in Nov. 2016 because their respective heavy schedules, according to E! News.

During the hiatus, Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, began dating Selena Gomez. Tesfaye and Gomez were first spotted together in early January 2017. However, they didn't make things Instagram official until Gomez shared a photo of herself with The Weeknd in April. The two then made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May of that year. It was later announced that Gomez and Tesfaye had decided to call things off after 10 months of dating that October, according to People.

Following his split with Gomez, E! News reported that The Weekend was spotted kissing Hadid at Coachella in April 2018 and they've seemingly been inseparable ever since. In early October, the pair became Instagram official, once again, when the singer posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Hadid for her birthday. Along with a slideshow of photos, he shared a caption which read: "Happy birthday Angel."

A few days later, Hadid jumped onto to social media to thank the Starboy singer. Posting her own slideshow of photos from the birthday celebration on Instagram, Hadid included snapshots of she and The Weeknd embracing. In the caption, she wrote: "Thank u to my baby, my beautiful family and friends for making this surprise so special. This was the best day ever( EVER)."

On Halloween, the pair got together for a couple costume, dressing in adorable Beetlejuice-inspired Halloween outfits. That same month, the New York Post also reported that the pair had moved in together and were renting a penthouse in Tribeca. Per Harper's Bazaar, the Toronto-native was also spotted in the front row when Hadid walked at Victoria Secret’s fashion show this past November.

All in all, Hadid's Vogue interview makes it clear that she's ecstatic about life and reveals that feeling good about yourself is a mindset. When asked what makes her feel the most beautiful, Hadid shared, "Probably when I feel healthy and confident in myself." She also touched on the subject of mental health, saying that her "biggest career success," is her "health and mental state right now."

As newly-rekindled lovebirds, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's romance appears to be soaring higher than ever before — and with Hadid's recent comments about their happiness, it certainly shows no signs of stopping any time soon.