Bella Hadid has been serving up major swimwear inspiration all summer long, but this week she posted a one-piece that people in all price points could afford. Bella Hadid's Heart of Swim swimsuit (offered in sizes S to L) is a retro throwback suit with a high rise cut and flirty cutouts, and right now its 30% off.

The specific suit Hadid is wearing is the Halo One-Piece in a slate grey. The swimsuit has a high rise cut, deep v-neckline, a full open back, and a drawstring "belt" complete with strings you can tie into a bow. The belt creates cutouts on the sides, allowing you to flash more skin. The one-piece also has adjustable shoulder straps and is double lined with matching lycra to prevent sheerness. The finished look is a retro-sporty outfit that's perfect to wear until the end of summer.

The Halo OnePiece usually costs $180, but Heart of Sun is currently celebrating its first birthday and offering 30% off site-wide with code BDAYLUV. This will bring down the swimsuit price to $126. Which isn't too bad considering how Hadid usually veers towards designer labels and luxury price tags.

Hadid isn't the only celebrity who is a fan of Heart of Sun Swim. A-listers like supermodel Joan Smalls, actress Victoria Justice, and Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale have worn its styles before.

In fact, Jamie Chung just wore a Heart of Sun bikini this weekend in the same slate grey color.

Heart of Sun is a U.S. brand, and each suit is made in the U.S. The designer, Sophia Lima, set out to make bathing suits that make women feel like bombshells, but designs that are also unique and creative. Heart of Sun's collections are vintage-inspired, and each bikini is designed to make you reminisce on all eras of the past.

"Heart of Sun Swim was born from the love of dancing under the sun, unafraid of what’s next. It's for all the babes whose hearts shines like a million suns. Expressing freedom, confidence, love, and unwavering unity," the brand's site reads.

It looks like Hadid wore her bathing suit while on her family's farm in Pennsylvania. In the Instagram photo that Hadid shared with her following, the supermodel is sitting on the edge of a pool while taking in the greenery around her. A quick peek through her Instagram Stories shows that she's on the farm with their horses and taking some time off in between gigs.

Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, purchased the farm in 2017 so she could reportedly be closer to her daughters in Manhattan. The family visits the property often, and Gigi Hadid told Elle that it's the place she goes to when seeking a work-life balance.

"It’s where we can all come and feel like ourselves again," Hadid said. "When I’m here, I just get in my truck and go to the store. Kids get excited at the market, but they don’t take their phones out. They want us to feel normal, and that’s very appreciated."

Hadid has been offering up swimsuit inspiration all summer long, but this Halo One-Piece is a budget-friendly option that can make anyone feel like a supermodel.