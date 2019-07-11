Big Brother is a game of secrets, but it's not totally clear if Bella knows that. It's only been a couple of weeks in the house, and she's already blown up her own game in more ways than one. Bella keeps talking about her Big Brother 21 alliances with other houseguests who are not in those alliances.

Shortly after Jack won HoH, Bella spilled the beans about her all-women's alliance called Black Widows. That information gave Jack the perfect excuse to nominate Kemi and Bella. (He was already planning to put them up, Bella just gave him an extra reason.) On Wednesday's July 10 episode, Bella tried to smooth things over with fellow Black Widow Nicole to explain that she told Jack about the alliance for the good of Nicole's game. According to Bella, she told Jack so that he wouldn't put Bella or Nicole up. Sure, OK. Fortunately Nicole saw right through that, and worried that all Bella did was make their games worse — now Jack could potentially put Nicole up as a replacement nominee if one of the other Black Widows members got the Veto.

Black Widows wasn't Bella's only alliance however. It also isn't the only one she exposed. Bella is also in Gr8ful (the alliance of eight) and she spilled the beans to non-alliance member Sam on the feeds recently. She tried to assure him that he was the "ninth" member of the alliance of eight. Sam saw through that one also, and asked why he just wasn't officially in the alliance then.

Nicole was upset with Bella for ratting out Black Widows, and Sam was upset that he wasn't in Gr8ful. Just wait until Gr8ful finds out that Bella revealed their secret. She was already someone who some Gr8ful members had suggested voting out first of the alliance. She may go well before the game gets down to eight players if she keepss running her mouth. There's a time and a place to reveal information, and these time weren't it.

The only good thing is that Bella seems to at least understand the problem with what she's doing. On the July 10 episode she said in the Diary Room, "I want to be in an alliance with everyone, but I cant really keep my mouth shut. Everyone ends up finding out about each other. It's really not good for my game." No, Bella, it's really not. Also, being in an alliance with EVERYONE isn't that good of an idea either. Maybe being friendly with everyone, sure. But you need to have at least one core alliance that you are loyal to, or you'll have a lot of alliances but no one who really trusts you. Bella broke Nicole, Kemi, and Jess' trust by revealing Black Widows (totally unprompted, by the way). She hurt Sam when she revealed that she was in an alliance without him. And she betrayed Gr8ful by outing them to Sam. Yikes.

Hopefully Bella can be more careful about who she shares information with and when. This can be a long game, but, by telling all her alliance secrets, Bella is likely only shortening her stay.