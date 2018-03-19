If you too are navigating the near frozen tundra of a city that's all, "Spring Equinox? I don't know her," then hearing the word "summer" kind of sounds like a taunt more than a possibility about right now. But hold fast, my fellow popsicle people — because on the other end of all these seemingly endless nor'easters is a promise that will sustain us all until the warmer months. Praise be to the dessert gods, of whom we are all unworthy, Ben & Jerry's is releasing a Gimme S'more flavor in anticipation of summer that pretty much just rendered all other ice creams irrelevant in 2018.

I know what you're thinking. Didn't our pals Ben and Jerry already make a s'mores flavor, fittingly dubbed "S'mores"? TOO TRUE, my friend, but therein lies the greatness of this new flavor — it proves that humanity can never truly peak. That we can improve upon perfection. Because the "Gimme S'more" flavor promises to be the "S'mores" ice cream reboot that your naive little 2017 taste buds could never have dreamed of. Whereas the original S'mores flavor was loaded with chocolate ice cream with fudge chunks, toasted marshmallow, and graham cracker, the new, limited edition "Gimme S'more" update will include toasted marshmallow ice cream (HULLO), chocolate cookie and graham cracker swirls (heck yes), and FUDGE FLAKES.

Feast your eyes upon its glory, my friends.

While this may seem like a small change in the original recipe, you can trust that this is one small step for ice cream, but one giant leap for s'mores kind. The mix-up of the flavors allows for a completely different take on the iconic dessert. Eric Fredette, Ben & Jerry's flavor guru, said in a press release, "The toasted marshmallow ice cream base adds a new level and depth of flavor." Incidentally, the idea of it is also adding a new level of tears to my summer-deprived eyeballs.

The best news is that you won't have long to wait; the Gimme S'more flavor will be available in mid-March in both retail stores and in Scoop Shop locations nationwide, according to the press release, and will also be available as its own signature sundae (just in case you weren't already low key drooling). Be sure to stock up while you can, though, because this baby's limited edition; time to fill up that freezer and make sure it lasts through the summer, lest you actually have to go outside to make your s'mores like some common human.

This is far from the only flavor Ben & Jerry's is rolling out in anticipation the summer — and, incidentally, not the only one that will inspire some summer camp nostalgia. Also joining the party is Glampfire Trail Mix, which is "chocolate ice cream with crunchy pretzel Swirls, marshmallow swirls and fudge-covered almonds," according to Ben & Jerry's website. The description on it encourages you to "get lost in the dessert without leaving the yurt," which honestly is about as glamping as it gets.

Ben And Jerry's

None of this, however, is quite as momentous as the national holiday we have ahead of us: Tuesday, April 10 will mark Ben & Jerry's next Free Cone Day. Scoop Shops worldwide will be giving out a free cone to anyone who shows up between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can find the Scoop Shop closest to you using the Ben & Jerry's locator, and show off your free dessert swag on social media with the hashtag #FreeConeDay.

In the meantime, if anyone needs me, I'm going to be taking some Gimme S'more to the face while openly weeping at the Weather Channel. PEACE.