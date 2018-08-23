The wheel, soap, paracetamol, Colin Firth... I once considered these the greatest inventions of all time. But then some genius who goes by the name of Ben and/or Jerry put two of the very greatest together. The bagel, the most delightful of all bready rings, and ice cream, the most delicious of all things to make your brain go cold, have finally met. You've heard of ice cream sandwiches, you might even have heard of ice cream croissants, but now ice cream is having its ultimate glow up. Say hello to your new favourite thing, as Ben & Jerry's have announced their new ice cream bagels!

You can sample one of these beauties yourself, and say "bagel, bye" to bad ice cream as these wonders are set to arrive at the Ben & Jerry's Soho Scoop Shop on Friday August 24. You'll get to pick from two "Ice Ice Bagels" which are exclusive to the shop until September 9, so you'll need to get a wriggle on in order to taste the deliciousness in time. Go for the "Birthday Bagel" with Ben & Jerry's latest concoction — birthday cake flavoured ice cream — sandwiched between a pink, chewy bagel. That's vanilla cake batter ice cream with pink frosting, strawberry swirls, and cake pieces topped with multi coloured sprinkles all dolloped in together. Genius.

Ben & Jerry's

If that's not quite what you're hankering for, then there's also the "Holey Cara-moley" to satisfy both your sweet and salty cravings. Nestled between the lye coated bagel, you'll find a glorious ooze of Ben & Jerry's Double Caramel Brownie ice cream, which comes smothered in a gooey caramel sauce. Scotland's Bross Bagels are the ones providing the dough, as they whip up these Montreal style bagels and drizzle on plenty of maple syrup for extra sweetness. Eating these probably isn't going to be the easiest thing you've ever tried, so probably best to make sure there's a stack of napkins to hand to mop up any melting ice cream.

Ice cream and bagels are a particularly sweet combination for Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, as they'd originally considered opening up a bagel store before all the ice cream, the company revealed via a press release. 40 years on from opening their first scoop shop, and now one of the most popular ice cream suppliers on the planet, Ben and Jerry certainly didn't make the wrong decision.

Ben & Jerry's

They originally intended to fill their bagels with cream cheese, which was to be delivered to the hungry people of New York alongside a copy of the New York Times on Sunday mornings. Now they're using the Soho shop to take a trip down memory lane, as they serve up the ice cream they're adored for inside the bagels that could have been. It seems like a good way to tick both boxes at the same time, and while there's no New York Times on hand to read while you're in the shop, I guess that means you'll just have to focus on the deliciousness in hand instead. I mean, that sounds a pretty good solution to me.