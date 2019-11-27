Not every beauty product works for everyone, but there are cult-classic staples that are nearly universally loved. From MAC's Ruby Woo lipstick to Glossier's Boy Brow, these names ring a beauty bell. Now, one is getting a makeover. Benefit's Porefessional now comes in a hydrating formula, and it's a good day for dry skin makeup lovers.

According to an Instagram post from the brand, the Porefessional's hydrating sister will have all of the benefits of the original but will help to keep skin's moisture levels up thanks to the inclusion of hyaluronic acid. The popular humectant helps to draw moisture into the skin and maintain its existing hydration level. Plus, the brand has added shea butter to the ingredient list to help smooth and hydrate. While the new hydrating Porefessional doesn't have a dewy glow, unlike its predecessor, it grants a more natural finish (as opposed to a matte look) to the skin.

Currently, the Porefessional Hydrate Primer is only available on the brand's website as an exclusive launch. The new blurring product is still available for purchase. You can snag a full size for $32, or if you want to sample the new item first, the mini size retails for just $13.

Benefit's decision to expand its Porefessional line with a new hydrating version makes total sense given its long lasting popularity. According to Ulta's lineup of bestselling primers, the original Porefessional is the number four items on the list with 4.4 stars. The product also falls into the top ten primers on Sephora's website where one reviewers said that they don't leave home without it.

Benefit isn't the only brand that has taken a cult classic and parlayed it into a new creation. Urban Decay is also well-known for doing so. The brand's All Nighter Setting Spray is equally as iconic as Benefit's Porefessional, and it has made the switch it multiple products. From a foundation to power, Urban Decay's All Nighter range leveraged its setting spray's cult classic status and creating even more products.

Benefit's hydrating Porefessional is the third iteration of the product (there's also a shimmer version), but fans will just have to wait to find out if more products could come their way.