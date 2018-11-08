Less than a day after polls closed for the midterm elections, a shakeup in President Trump's cabinet has the national focus back on the future of the Russia investigation. On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders weighed in, responding to Jeff Sessions' resignation with a stern warning to Trump.

"President Trump must allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to continue unimpeded," Sanders wrote on Twitter. "Any attempt by the president or the Justice Department to interfere with Mueller’s probe would be an obstruction of justice and impeachable offense."

As the former attorney general, Sessions recused himself in 2017 from overseeing the special counsel's investigation into whether the president's campaign colluded with Russia to flip the 2016 election. As a result, the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, has since acted as the investigation's supervisor.

President Trump's deepening rift with Sessions over the recusal has been public for over a year. In a tweet in May, he indirectly referred to Sessions' actions as "an unforced betrayal," adding that he wished he'd picked someone else for the job. He has also reportedly toyed with firing Sessions in the past — presumably to replace him with someone who would put an end to the investigation — but was talked out of it by staff. Bustle has reached out to the White House and the Department of Justice for comment on the report.

More to come ...