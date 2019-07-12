Bustle

Best 9 Loungewear Pieces To Wear This Summer, Because Everyone's On Board With This Comfy Trend

By Lauren Sharkey
Loungewear is having a real moment. Potentially popularised by the growing number of self-employed people who don't have to work in an office everyday, the trend is all about comfort. It's easy to stereotype the category as winter-only thanks to its reliance on joggers and sweatshirts. But there are some summer-appropriate loungewear pieces to chill in over the next few months.

According to Mintel's recent British Lifestyles Report, sales of loungewear, underwear, and nightwear have increased by just over 18 percent since 2014. In fact, the nation spent a whopping £4.6 billion on these items in the past year alone.

In a statement, Jack Duckett, Mintel's associate director of consumer lifestyles research, linked the rise in loungewear to changing workplace attitudes. "More than four million people now regularly work from home, and their demand for comfort has arguably been a contributing factor to the booming sales of loungewear," he said.

But whether you work from home or not, loungewear is still for you. After all, who doesn't want to feel like they're wearing pyjamas 24/7? From cool yet cosy jumpsuits to slip dresses and a printed piece or two, here are a few loungewear looks to invest in for a summer of real relaxation.

1. The Jumpsuit

Lounge Soft Touch Jumpsuit
£28
|
ASOS
This cosy jumpsuit may feel like a pair of pyjamas, but it's definitely stylish enough to wear out of the house. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

2. The Trousers

Cupro Wide Leg Pants
£22
|
Next
Thanks to their wide-legged style, these lightweigh trousers will be your relaxation companion. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

3. The Dress

Light Cotton Slip Dress
£35
|
Cos
Crafted from super soft cotton, this simple dress is the ideal get-up for a casual summer day. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

4. The Shorts

Relaco Striped Shorts
£9.90
£7.90
|
Uniqlo
These loose-fitting shorts come in a huge range of colours and prints, but this striped pair will make for an easy, breezy look. Available in UK size S to XL.

5. The Printed Co-Ord

Pretty Secrets Palm Print Legging Set
£12
|
Simply Be
Complete with a matching top and leggings, this vibrant printed set will give you holiday vibes. Available in UK size 12 to 34.

6. The Sweatshirt

Out From Under Charlie Cutoff Cropped Sweatshirt
£24
£18
|
Urban Outfitters
A British summer isn't always hot. When you're feeling a little chilly at home, throw on this slouchy cropped sweatshirt. Available in UK size XS to L.

7. The Tee

Super Soft Lounge T-Shirt
£22
|
Topshop
Loungewear doesn't have to be minimal. Spice things up with a leopard print look. Available in UK size XS to L.

8. The Trans-Seasonal Set

Plus Side Stripe Loungewear Set
£25
£22.50
|
Boohoo
There's nothing comfier than a snuggly co-ord. This Boohoo set comes in the best neutral shades from black to stone and grey. Available in UK size 16 to 28.

9. The Shirt

Soft Red Stripe Woven Nightshirt
£14
|
Tu
I know this Sainsbury's design is technically a nightdress, but you can totally get away with wearing it for a trip to the shops. Available in UK size 6 to 26.

When it comes to fashion, there really is nothing better.