Are you looking around your pad right now and thinking, "babes we need a spruce up"? Well, you're not alone. It's easy to get a bit used to your surroundings and forget about looking after the place you spend most of your time: your home. But, luckily for you, you don't need Linda Barker or Laurence Llewelyn Bowen to change the decor. You can do it yourself with a few nice soft furnishings, artsy things, and both bits and bobs. For example, these H&M homewear bits are perfect for summer 2019. Take a look.

H&M has an exclusive homewear range that totally matches up to (if not exceeds in some cases) other, more high-end brands both in terms of style and quality. Anybody who loves a bit of sleek minimalist style will be all over this stuff like a rash, but they also provide for chintz lovers. Their beautiful bedding is to die for and you know what you need? A lamp. They have a range of lamps so you can totally light yourself beautiful for your selfies.

Now feast on stuff you probably don't need but totally want and remember you can do what you want because you are an ADULT.

1. Table Lamp With Glass Globe Table Lamp With A Glass Globe £69.99 | H&M Sleek, stylish, simple. On that art deco flex for your home and a serious lighting game changer. Hello, Mystic Meg? No you can't have your lamp back it's mine now.

2. Patterned Table Cloth Patterned Table Cloth £17.99 | H&M Table cloth in perfect wild flower print. You know what will give your kitchen/dining area a quick jooj? Chucking a fab table cloth into the mix. Honestly, a bright, beaut table cloth just lifts the place. Yes, I am your mum. Buy this now.

3. Patterned Shower Curtain Patterned Shower Curtain £19.99 Perfect leaf print to offset all your bathroom plants with ease. Get a new shower curtain and feel like you've actually moved house.

4. Patterned Duvet Set Patterned Duvet Set £34.99 | H&M Monochrome and chic duvet set with a thread count of 144. This duvet set is literally to die for. Just think how gorgeous it will look with all of your plants.

5. Metal Bottle Opener Metal Bottle Opener £9.99 | H&M Opening beers is about to look a hell of a lot more stylish with this Cartier style leopard. I'm sure you already have a few bottle openers in your house but do you have one with a gold tiger on top? No, I didn't think so.

6. Porcelain Plant Pot Porcelain Plant Pot £17.99 | H&M Look very posh by putting your plant babies into a new home. This just looks more expensive than it is and that's that. Dreamy AF, cute AF, and right within budget.

7. Marble Pestle & Mortar Marble Pestle & Mortar £17.99 | H&M Sleek, stylish, functional. A kitchen item you will be happy to have out on the counter. Will you ever use it? Probably not. Does it look good? Hell yes.

8. Metal Candle Latern Metal Candle Latern £17.99 | H&M A gorgeous candle holder at a very reasonable price. Gold is a *thing* at the moment and I'm so here for it. Spruce up your outdoor patio or balcony game with one or two of these bad boys and become the BBQ queen you've always dreamt of.