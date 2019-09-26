Bustle

Best Jewellery Inspired By The Sun, Moon, & Stars That'll Make You Feel Like A Celestial Goddess

By Rebecca Fearn

As a jewellery lover, I'm always on the look out for the coolest new trends. For spring and summer 2019, it was all about pearls and shells, from unique vintage-looking baroque pearl earrings to layering shell necklaces. And as the weather is growing colder, and we're entering autumn 2019, I've started to see a fair bit of jewellery inspired by the sun, moon, and stars. As the nights draw in and we look forward to cosy nights with hot tea and a warm blanket, it's easy to see how the planets and the stars can become a source of inspiration this time of year.

Everyone from high end brands to demi-fine lines, and even high street labels have been getting on board the celestial train, so I can guarantee if you like this trend, you'll be able to find something out there that you love, be it a pair of earrings, a standout necklace, or some subtle stacking rings.

I've scoured the internet to find the coolest celestial pieces for all budgets, so wrap up warm under your cosy blanket, and start shopping. Oh, and if you're into this kind of stuff, you may want to book a ticket to see Ad Astra at the cinema!

Gold Interstellar Bracelet
£75
Missoma
Inspired by the night sky, this little charm bracelet features three beautiful charms and a zirconia drop charm, and comes in 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver. It looks lovely layered with other bracelets and bangles.
Mini Pave Diamond Sun Necklace
£385
Roxanne First
Roxanne First jewellery doesn't come cheap, but it's so divine you'll wear it for life, making it the ultimate investment. This tiny star trinket comes in silver, gold and rose gold, and features real diamonds.
Fine Chain Choker Necklace with Moon and Star Pendants
£6
ASOS
Told you you didn't have to spend a bunch to get in on this super cute trend. This close fitting choker necklace looks amazing when layered with slightly longer styles. And at £6, you really really can't go wrong.
Pieces Diamante Star Stud Earrings
£5
ASOS
Another great affordable option, these studs will look great when sat alongside mini huggie hoops and other piercings.
Kingsley Ryan Moon Hoop Earrings
£16
ASOS
These beautiful crescent moon earrings from Kingsley Ryan are guaranteed to go with any look you’re pulling together. Simple, understated, with just a hint of celestial style. Plus, they don’t cost a fortune. What’s not to love?
Estee Lalonde Goddess Signet Ring
£99
Daisy Jewellery
Estee Lalonde's entire new collection with Daisy Jewellery is inspired by the celestial world, so there's plenty in there to get excited about. My pick of the bunch has to be this 18ct gold plated ring, which I plan to wear on my middle finger for maximum impact.
White Topaz Moon Pendant Yellow gold vermeil
£65
Otiumberg
Otiumberg has a great range of celestial-inspired pieces, and this lovely moon pendant is perhaps my ultimate fave. You have to buy the chain separately, but as you can see in this pic, the brand does some lovely different types of chains you can try it out with.
14k Gold Vermeil Celestial Star Band
£60
Carrie Elizabeth
While I used to be about chunky statement rings, I'm not all about the dainty stacker ring, which can be worn alone or piled up alongside others. This lovely design also comes in a diamond version, which is also worth checking out.
14k Gold Vermeil Crescent Moon Pendant in Moonstone & Diamond
£90
Carrie Elizabeth
This is truly one of my favourite pieces in the edit, as it's so delicate and elegant. The jewels on the moon cresent are iridescent moonstones, while the additional jewel is a single cut diamond. Perfect.
Soleil White Topaz Disc Drop Earrings
£119
Stellar 79
Stellar 79 is honestly one of my favourite new go-to demi fine jewellery brands. All their pieces are stunning, and this cute pair of dangly earrings has to be the celestial standout. The brand also does celestial inspired rings, necklaces, bracelets and anklets, so it's worth having a nosey on over on their website!