As a jewellery lover, I'm always on the look out for the coolest new trends. For spring and summer 2019, it was all about pearls and shells, from unique vintage-looking baroque pearl earrings to layering shell necklaces. And as the weather is growing colder, and we're entering autumn 2019, I've started to see a fair bit of jewellery inspired by the sun, moon, and stars. As the nights draw in and we look forward to cosy nights with hot tea and a warm blanket, it's easy to see how the planets and the stars can become a source of inspiration this time of year.

Everyone from high end brands to demi-fine lines, and even high street labels have been getting on board the celestial train, so I can guarantee if you like this trend, you'll be able to find something out there that you love, be it a pair of earrings, a standout necklace, or some subtle stacking rings.

I've scoured the internet to find the coolest celestial pieces for all budgets, so wrap up warm under your cosy blanket, and start shopping. Oh, and if you're into this kind of stuff, you may want to book a ticket to see Ad Astra at the cinema!