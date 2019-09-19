Estee LaLonde's first jewellery collection for Daisy Jewellery was a total hit. The range, which consisted of covetable layering necklaces, huggie earrings, and simple chains, drew in a huge group of fans both of Estée and Daisy. So it comes as no surprise that the duo have come back for round two; and this collection is even more dreamy than the last. Released on 19 September, here's everything you need to know about the line, including the best pieces from the Estée LaLonde X Daisy Goddess collection.

The Goddess collection comprises 28 effortless pieces in gold and silver. Building on the first range's designs, this line features chunkier huggie hoops, added charms, and more options. Estée drew inspiration from the sun and the moon, and was keen for the range to have a distinctly feminine energy. There are noticeable references to the aforementioned inspirations, particularly in the form of lunar symbols.

Speaking about her new collection, LaLonde explained: “We were completely blown away by the response to our collaboration and it’s been a dream to continue the story with the lunar inspired Goddess Collection. Every time you wear a piece of our jewellery, we want to remind you to love all that you are.”

The whole collection drops tomorrow on Daisy's website, but if you want to get your hands on it earlier, you can sign up to Daisy's newsletter and start adding to your cart today. The pieces use either 925 sterling silver or 18ct gold plate, and prices range from £19 to £249, so there is something in there for everyone.

Hoping to pick something up from the Goddess collection? I have selected my edit of the best picks from the line, including a chunky padlock necklace you'll keep forever, and a brilliantly versatile silver stacking ring. Happy shopping!