The Best Bits From The Estee LaLonde X Daisy Goddess Collection

Estee LaLonde's first jewellery collection for Daisy Jewellery was a total hit. The range, which consisted of covetable layering necklaces, huggie earrings, and simple chains, drew in a huge group of fans both of Estée and Daisy. So it comes as no surprise that the duo have come back for round two; and this collection is even more dreamy than the last. Released on 19 September, here's everything you need to know about the line, including the best pieces from the Estée LaLonde X Daisy Goddess collection.

The Goddess collection comprises 28 effortless pieces in gold and silver. Building on the first range's designs, this line features chunkier huggie hoops, added charms, and more options. Estée drew inspiration from the sun and the moon, and was keen for the range to have a distinctly feminine energy. There are noticeable references to the aforementioned inspirations, particularly in the form of lunar symbols.

Speaking about her new collection, LaLonde explained: “We were completely blown away by the response to our collaboration and it’s been a dream to continue the story with the lunar inspired Goddess Collection. Every time you wear a piece of our jewellery, we want to remind you to love all that you are.”

The whole collection drops tomorrow on Daisy's website, but if you want to get your hands on it earlier, you can sign up to Daisy's newsletter and start adding to your cart today. The pieces use either 925 sterling silver or 18ct gold plate, and prices range from £19 to £249, so there is something in there for everyone.

Hoping to pick something up from the Goddess collection? I have selected my edit of the best picks from the line, including a chunky padlock necklace you'll keep forever, and a brilliantly versatile silver stacking ring. Happy shopping!

Estee LaLonde Thea Huggie Hoop Earrings
£79
|
Daisy Jewellery
A chunkier version of Estee's previous huggie styles, these will add an extra edge to your ear party.
Estee LaLonde Sisterhood Hoop Earrings
£115
|
Daisy Jewellery
While it was the awesome name that drew me in with these, the design was what had me staying. These are the perfect shape, size and style, IMO.
Estee LaLonde Luna Lock Necklace
£229
|
Daisy Jewellery
The most expensive piece in the collection, but worth every penny. This standout chunky design is perfect for layering or wearing alone.
Estee LaLonde Unity Ring
£45
|
Daisy Jewellery
Simple, elegant, and yet slightly edgy, this is the perfect ring for layering. It also comes in gold, but the silver is my personal fave.
Estee LaLonde Unity Ring Necklace
£129
|
Daisy Jewellery
My favourite piece from the collection, this necklace has a distinct vintage feel to it.
Estee LaLonde Luna Huggie Charm Earrings
£49
|
Daisy Jewellery
Remember these huggie hoops from the last collection? This time around, Estee has amped them up with some cute charms.