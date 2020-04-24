The COVID-19 outbreak means people across the world are having to stay indoors and isolate. Now more than ever, homes are becoming sanctuaries. No longer are they just a pit stop for rest and food, they now function as our new habitats. And what better way to dress up your home, like bringing the outdoors inside?

Millennials are 88% more likely to have plants in their bedrooms than people aged 65 and over. Joining the housing market can often seem like an impossible dream, and without children or pets, plants give you the opportunity to nurture and provide care. Not only are plants an aesthetic treat, but they are actually good for your health. Vice reports that looking after plants is good for your mental health — working as a great way to occupy your mind, especially in these uncertain times. They're also a perfect distraction from the noise of Twitter feeds and Instagram stories. And they offer benefits for your physical health too. Plants actually absorb carbon dioxide and excrete oxygen, meaning they literally help you breathe, so what’s not to love?

While many plant shops and florists across the UK are now closed, but for those who can afford to do a bit of shopping, there are some independent businesses delivering to your door online.

UK-wide Canopy Plants An online plant store offering houseplants of all shapes and sizes, plus pots and plant accessories. As well as offering delivery across mainland UK (extra charges may apply to those in Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands & Islands), you can sign up for a plant subscription service to receive new greenery regularly. Different price points are available to suit your budget. Shop here

London Prick London’s first boutique dedicated to cacti and other succulents located in Hackney is selling online. For those not confident in their green-fingered capabilities, a succulent could be a great place to start. Shop here London Houseplants It says what you get on the tin, luscious houseplants ranging from hanging Devil’s Ivy, all the way up to extra large ferns. Swap the concrete jungle from an indoor one. Shop here

Birmingham Petals of Medina Birmingham-based florist Petals of Madinah offers lush handmade bouquets and flower gifts — the perfect surprise for a loved one. Shop here

Liverpool Root Houseplants This independent plant shop is a must-see when it reopens its doors, it’s teeming with macrame hangers and plants. Although the physical shop is closed you can still order online, and check out their Instagram for plant giveaway prizes! Shop here

Cardiff Eartha Eartha, the plant shop and cafe in Cardiff have kindly been giving away free plants and flowers outside their store. They're encouraging people to collect one during their daily exercise excursion.

Glasgow Bloom Glasgow This floral haven, might be not be physically open, but the owner is taking a limited number of orders for plants and flowers and making weekly deliveries around Glasgow. Shop here

Newcastle The Flower Folk Delivering on Saturdays, The Flower Folk will brighten up your home with their seasonal bouquets. You can also grab a hanging 'String of Hearts' plant for as little as £8. Shop here

Leceister The Bloom Project The Bloom Project is providing Leicester with a flower delivery service. And outside of the outbreak, they hold flower arranging workshops if you fancy learning a new skill once this is all over. Shop here

Manchester Flourish Flourish who are doing free delivery in the Greater Manchester area also offer a giant directory of plant care advice so you'll know exactly how to look after your Boston Fern versus your Aloe Vera. Shop here

Leeds The Allotment Florist A Leeds-based florist offering seasonal bouquets for local delivery around parts of the local area. And if you fancy growing your own blooms, they're selling packets of wild flower seeds for nationwide delivery. Shop here

Bristol & Bath Floom If you're looking for green fingered artisans, Floom is the one stop shop for your indoor plants, outdoor plants, and succulents. And if that wasn't enough, they've added veg boxes to their output. They also offer same-day delivery to those in Bristol and Bath on orders placed before 12 PM. Shop here