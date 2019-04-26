While society may have you believe otherwise, lots and lots of women watch porn. Some watch it all the time, and some watch it every now and again, but either way, porn is not exclusively viewed by men. It's because of this that it is all the more annoying that the most popular porn sites promote videos pretty much exclusively targeted at cis, straight men in mind. However, there are sites out there that prove that this doesn’t have to be the case. Here are five of the best female porn sites in the UK.

Somewhere along the way of the adosdence, I internalised the lie that women aren’t beings who are supposed to enjoy porn. Thank god that period of my life is over. However, Psychology Today published the findings of a study that looked into pornography use. After surveying 1,036 people with an almost 50/50 gender split, they found that around 73 percent of the women they spoke to reported to using internet porn in the last six months, in comparison to 98 percent of men.

So much of the porn on popular tube sites involves no condoms, very very loud moaning, orgasms on demand, and a complete lack of context. It is widely acknowledged that what you see in porn isn’t real, but why should you have to settle for that? While they may not be the most popular sites, there are platforms in the industry promoting sex positivity, female-fronted content, and female empowerment. Here's my pick of the best.

1. Lust Cinema Juan Moyano/Stocksy Lust Cinema was founded in 2010 by a legend in the industry, Erica Lust. Lust Cinema promised to bring some of the most innovative, artsy, creative films showing passion, intimacy, and sex — and boy did it deliver. Erica sees the feminine viewpoint as vital and you will find everything on her site, from hard-core kink to romantic. We all know if you want good content, you have to pay. But luckily Lust Cinema is super affordable. The trailers are free and then a subscription is £16.66 per month.

2. Sounds of Pleasure This is porn like you have never experienced it before. If you have got all the imagination you need, but just need a little helping hand to get you there, then Sounds of Pleasure is another Tumblr page you have to check out. Put simply, it is the sounds of sex. Not the fake moaning in traditional porn but all of the noises you hear when you are *actually* getting down to it.

3. Joybear Yaroslav Danylchenko/Stocksy Joybear’s mission is to get you seeing sex and erotic films as something to be celebrated, rather than something taboo. Branding itself as “Very British and Very Naughty,” the videos on there are super professional and sexy. There is also a blog attached to the site which will give you a full run down on what goes on behind the scenes.

4. CommonSensual Founder of Lucie Makes Porn and CommonSensual, Lucie Blush explains of the latter: "Here at CS, we want to truly explore sex, without the b******t. We experiment, we laugh, we reconnect .... Having sex just for the sake of it is boring, so let's make it interesting for a change." The work Lucie curates is seriously hot and incredibly innovative. Make sure you check this out.

5. Lady Cheeky Sky-Blue Images/Stocksy Tumblr has some of the smartest and sexist stuff on the internet. If you are into context, art, and just a little bit of thought, then Tumblr's Lady Cheeky is for you. Ditching all of the pervy, cringy stereotypes that often come with mainstream porn, Lady Cheeky is accessible, clever, and classy.