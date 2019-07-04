Interest in true crime-related content is at an all time high. Infamous stories of murder, kidnapping, mysterious disappearances, organised crime, and more have managed to capture the attention of millions worldwide and are now being retold through gripping dramatisations, in-depth documentaries, and highly addictive podcasts. But which are the best true crime podcasts available on Spotify?

In February 2019, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek announced the acquisition of two podcasting-making giants, Gimlet and Anchor. It was a move that showed just how serious Spotify was about staking a claim in the podcast world. Much to the delight of true crime followers, the acquisition resulted in a whole host of new crime-related content landing on the platform, adding to Spotify's already impressive back catalogue. But, with so much to wade through, where do you start?

Below is a list of our favourite true crime podcasts on available on Spotify. Whether you like to deep dive into one story and find out everything there is to know or you prefer to learn about a new case each week, we've got you covered. Plus, if you're not into the gory stuff, and prefer to hear about crimes that don't involve murder and mysterious circumstances, we've catered to that taste too.

Sit back, turn the volume up, and enjoy.

'Happy Face' I can’t think of a better way to delve into a shocking serial murder case than to hear first-hand accounts from those closest to the killer. And listeners of the true-crime podcast Happy Face can expect precisely that. Throughout the 12-episode series, the murders carried out by Keith Hunter Jesperson, better known as the Happy Face Killer, are thoroughly investigated by his own daughter, Melissa Moore. In addition to looking back at her dad’s heinous crimes, Moore revisits her own personal trauma, and reflects on the disturbing legacy her serial killer father left behind. – Sam Ramsden Listen here on Spotify

'Sword and Scale' Given the origins of the genre, most true-crime podcasts are riddled with some pretty intense themes. However, Sword and Scale definitely takes the cake, and doesn’t shy away from even the most gut-wrenching cases. Murder, cannibalism, and much, much more are just some of the disturbing topics you can expect to stumble across while making your way through this creepy series — and the worst part (or best, depending on your tastes)? These stories are all real. So, if you’re on the lookout to be scared witless, Sword and Scale is most likely the one for you. – Sam Ramsden Listen here on Spotify

'Generation Why' Hosted by best mates Aaron and Justin, the Generation Why podcast was one of the original true-crime-centric podcasts to gain traction following its debut back in 2012. This gripping series takes an in-depth look into a flurry of unsolved, abandoned, and highly-suspicious criminal cases. Throughout each episode, listeners can look forward to some intense analysis and opinions from the show’s two main hosts, which usually involves a breakdown of various murder cases, conspiracy theories, controversies, unsolved mysteries, and much more. – Sam Ramsden Listen here on Spotify

'Conviction: American Panic' The Satanic Panic was a period in the U.S. during the '80s and '90s where music, bad behaviour, and even crimes were attributed to satan. In this podcast, exclusive to Spotify, listeners hear the story of John Quinney who, at just ten years old, testified in court that his father was the murderous leader of a satanic cult. However, Conviction: American Panic looks not only at Quinney's case but at other stories involving people sent to prison during The Satanic Panic. – Aoife Hanna Listen here on Spotify

'Catch & Kill' Not your average true crime podcast, Catch & Kill is not about a murder or kidnapping but instead follows the story of Harvey Weinstein and how he was brought to justice. Investigative journalist and all-round good egg Ronan Farrow tells the story of what happened when he decided to look into allegations made against Weinstein. Catch & Kill is inspired by Farrow's bestselling book of the same name. Each episode features an interview with a subject from the book plus real-time audio from the Weinstein investigation – Aoife Hanna Listen here on Spotify

'Detective Trapp' What's better than a bad ass cop who just won't quit in the fight for justice? Why, that cop being female of course. Detective Trapp is all about Julissa Trapp, the only female detective on the homicide team in Anaheim, California. After a woman's body is found in a recycling plant, Trapp begins to think that the case might well be linked to other women who've disappeared in nearby Santa Ana. The investigation leads her down a murky path and, as the story unfolds, you'll be unable to stop listening. – Aoife Hanna Listen here on Spotify

'Mile Higher Podcast' The Mile Higher Podcast is here to help you ascend to the higher realms of thinking and boy oh boy will it do just that. Husband and wife Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae host this show, which incorporates not only true crime and conspiracy theories but all kinds of deep, brain-expanding topics. If unexplained phenomena, lesser-covered/unusual news stories, metaphysics, futurism, and even ancient civilisations are your thing — this one's for you. – Aoife Hanna Listen here on Spotify

'UK True Crime' UK True Crime is a podcast about, you guessed it, UK true crime. This one is extra spooky for those living in the UK because most true crime podcasts are based in the U.S. Covering lesser-known stories from old Blighty, host Adam also speaks to true crime authors, experts in the field, and speak about which true crime shows are actually worth watching. Weekly and with a back catalogue you'll get lost in for hours, this one's a must for true crime followers. – Aoife Hanna Listen here on Spotify