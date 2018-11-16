The Trump administration has taken the next step in its fight to change the treatment of gender issues on college campuses. On Friday, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released proposed rules for schools' sexual harassment policies. Her rules would encourage schools to investigate a narrower range of misconduct allegations and give more assistance to the accused.

"Secretary DeVos' long-awaited rewrite of Title IX enforcement regulation is worse than we thought," Jess Davidson of End Rape on Campus said in a statement on Friday. "It will return schools to a time where rape, assault, and harassment were swept under the rug."

To DeVos' mind, the proposal would give accused students protections they lack. "The proposed regulation is grounded in core American principles of due process and the rule of law," the Education Department declared in its announcement. "It seeks to produce more reliable outcomes, thereby encouraging more students to turn to their schools for support in the wake of sexual harassment and reducing the risk of improperly punishing students."

If implemented, this proposal would implement stricter rules in place of guidelines that were issued during the Obama era. Those informal directions — which DeVos rescinded in September of last year — offered suggestions to help schools create a more sympathetic environment for accusers, including lowering the burden of proof required in their cases. It recommended a "preponderance of the evidence" standard, meaning that campus officials should rule in favor of the accuser if that person's story is decided to be more likely truthful than not.

More to come ...