The Trump administration is looking to seriously overhaul how schools handle allegations of sexual misconduct by rewriting Obama-era rules. On Friday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos released her proposed rewrite of Title IX enforcement rules, which include proposals to narrow the definition of sexual harassment and limit instances when schools would be required to investigate complaints. But DeVos' rewrite isn't final just yet. Rather, there is a time set aside now when you can comment on DeVos' Title IX proposal.

"We call on survivors, advocates, and allies to make their voices heard during the notice-and-comment period, and let the Department of Education know just how disastrous these rules will be for survivors who are just trying to access their education," Jess Davidson, the interim executive director of End Rape on Campus, said in a statement released Friday. "This rule can be stopped, but only if we speak up."

According to The Department of Education, the newly proposed Title IX rule will open for public comment once it's published in the Federal Register. End Rape on Campus tells Bustle it believes that will happen sometime next week. The Department of Education has said the public comment period will last for a total of 60 days.

More to come...