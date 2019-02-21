Toward the beginning of her tenure as education secretary, Betsy DeVos had a turbulent relationship with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). She suggested back in 2017 that HBCUs reflected "school choice," rather than a response to racial segregation, and was criticized when she delivered her first commencement address at an HBCU. However, Politico reported that DeVos donated part of her salary to HBCUs in an effort to improve this relationship.

According to Politico, DeVos made a $199,700 salary in her role as a member of President Trump's Cabinet in 2018. She donated an unspecified portion of that salary to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a group of HBCUs and predominantly black institutions (PBIs). Bustle has reached out to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for comment.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the fund's president and CEO — Harry L. Williams — thanked DeVos for "her trust, belief in and support for TMCF, the mission and our 47 member-schools."

"Mrs. DeVos has taken the time to consistently meet, listen and work with TMCF, learning more about the needs and value of our schools throughout her time at the Department of Education," Williams said. "We have had a productive and impactful working relationship with Mrs. DeVos and her entire team."

During her confirmation hearings back in 2017, DeVos said that she would only take home a salary of $1, so that she could donate the rest to charity. Last year, The New York Times reported that DeVos split her donation evenly among four organizations: a faith-based organization called Kids Hope USA; the Special Olympics; a program supporting girls in aviation and STEM called Dreams Soar; and Vision to Learn, which provides free eyeglasses and eye exams to students in low-income communities.

