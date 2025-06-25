Older sisters always seem to be effortlessly cool. Not only do they have the best clothes, the wisest advice, and a bag full of anything you could ever want or need, but they also know what’s up when it comes to beauty.

In a viral TikTok posted June 17, creator @rachelocool paid homage to the big sisters of the world by explaining how she does her “older sister side part.” Instead of the Gen Z-favored middle part, this style features a zigzag design that creates effortless volume.

“If you grew up in the mid-2000s, then you know what I’m talking about,” she said when describing the nostalgic look. Unlike the younger sister of the family, who might have gone for a super-deep, emo-leaning side part, the perfectly put-together older sister — according to sibling stereotypes, of course — opted for a less severe hairstyle. Think a soft, slightly off-center part à la Cher Horowitz from Clueless.

The video now has over 780,000 likes, and everyone in the comments is loving the look for summer. One person wrote, “As an OG older sister, I can confirm this is exactly what my hair looked like during my reign.” Another said the style has girl-next-door, main character energy. Here’s what to know about the latest BeautyTok trend.

The “Older Sister Side Part” Is Cool Again

While some might argue that the older sister side part has always been chic, it’s officially back for 2025. After getting a ton of flak during the great side part versus middle part debate that’s raged for the past few years, the former has recently been spotted on celebs like Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

Julie Dickson, a New York City-based hairstylist at Joon Drop, also told Bustle that “side parts are a must” for summer. Not only do they add volume — especially in humid weather — but they’re steeped in nostalgia. Imagine swooping your hair to the side while rocking Y2K accessories?

How To Do It

All you need to recreate the trending part is a metal tail comb. Early 2000s music playing in the background is optional.

Resist the urge to create a deep side part that goes straight back, something @rachelocool calls “younger sister activities.” Instead, you’ll want to part your hair in the middle and place the tip of the comb at your hairline.

From there, draw a diagonal line about an inch back from your hairline and flip that front section over your middle part so that it rests on the other side. This will add volume.

After that, use the comb to create another diagonal line back to your middle part. Think zig, then zag. This side part mainly exists on the front of your head, and that’s why it adds a perfect swoop.

While this style would work on all hair types, it looks extra nostalgic with some face-framing layers, à la Rachel Green from Friends or the also-trending Topanga haircut. BRB, grabbing my Juicy Tube lip gloss.