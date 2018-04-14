Beyoncé slays her performances like no one else can. She doesn't do anything halfway either — like, ever. They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing, right? So the BeyHive naturally began buzzing today when Beyoncé teased her Coachella 2018 performance in a Saturday afternoon Facebook post on April 14.

“I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella," she wrote on her official Facebook fan page hours before she was slated to hit the stage at the music festival. (She'll also return for her second Coachella performance on April 21.) "We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy."

Adding that there would be an hour intermission before her guaranteed show-stopping performance, she also encouraged fans to charge their phones and grab their drinks. Sounds like she's setting the scene a real spectacle, as if Beyonce puts on any other kind of show. "Can’t wait to see y’all at 11:05pm!” she concluded. You can read the full statement below.

So just what kind of splash is she planning to make exactly? Many fans thinks that the writing is on the wall that the "Formation" singer will reunite with her Destiny's Child bandmates for the performance. On April 13, the New York Post's Page Six reported that a Destiny's Child reunion could seriously happen on the Coachella stage, according to unnamed sources.

If true, this would be the first time Beyonce's gotten the band back together since Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show. But giving fans deja vu of an already-executed past surprise isn't exactly her style. Many are speculating on social meida that, to make the impact even bigger, she'll also bring back original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson who were famously ousted from the girl group in 1999.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This rumor actually first originated in December when Robertson sent a cryptic tweet following the announcement that her former girl group mate would be headlining this year's Coachella. "I have so much to tell you guys!" she posted. "All I'm allowed to say right now is.. never mind."

Since Mrs. Carter had to reschedule her originally-planned 2017 headlining act after announcing she was pregnant with now-10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir last year, another way fans think she'll make her comeback is by debuting new music. "Idk why but I feel like Beyoncé is gonna drop the new album AT Coachella," speculated another tweeter. (The singer hasn't released a solo album since her 2016 Grammy-winning megahit, Lemonade.)

Given that E! reported via an insider last month that Beyoncé and Jay Z have been working on new music together, many also believe that any new release will be a collaboration between the pair who recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. Added one Twitter user, "So... My prediction is... Beyonce and jay z will drop an album together right before Coachella. And that will be this years anthem. #otr2"

Whether or not they do drop some new tunes, it's likely that the Carters will appear onstage together, since the couple has their massive international stadium tour, “On the Run II,” kicking off its European leg June 6 in Cardiff, UK. The 21-date North American portion will begin with a July 25 tour stop in Cleveland.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Predict as we may, there's not telling what surprises Beyoncé has in store for fans tonight — or if there may be even more to come in her second performance, to keep us guessing. But one thing is for certain: come Sunday morning, the BeyHive surely won't be the only ones buzzing about the performance.