For every megastar, there’s a nickname for their fanbase. Whether or not the Beyoncé Beyhive started the chain of fanbase nicknames is debatable, but Queen Bey herself just dropped an entire Beyhive merch line in dedication to her biggest fans. Plus, the pieces are actually super dope to wear for the season.

Beyoncé has already used her merchandise to throw a little bit of shade at her fans. In April, she and her merch team offered up several colors of the so-called "Where Is The Formation World Tour DVD" tees. Now, the singer has launched a series of apparel items that pay tribute to her passionate following in a super stylish way.

There are 18 pieces that comprise all the Beyhive merch including graphic tees, crop tops, a hoodie, biker shorts, mesh tees, and even two sickening mesh bodysuits. Fans will also find Beyhive-labeled accessories like bandanas, socks, and bags to show their queen all the support.

Sizes in the drop range from XS to 3X, however not every product in the Beyhive launch offers all of those sizes. All the merchandise made especially for Beyoncé stans are already available on Shop.beyonce.com and retail between $15 and $80.

Here are all the sweet picks in this wearable Beyhive lineup.

Beyhive Black Cropped Tee

Bey brings the Beyhive one of two cotton cropped tees in black with a white Beyhive logo. This style is offered in sizes XS to XL, but is also a unisex fit.

Beyhive PVC Drawstring Bag

Beyhive members who need a bag to match their jelly shoes will dig this translucent orange backpack when their on the move. Plus, its vinyl material such a '90s vibe.

Beyhive Mesh Patch Bodysuit

It's not common that fans see merchandise this edgy and fashionable, but neither the Beyhive, least of all its fearless leader would serve anything less than boss looks like this mesh bodysuit. While this one (and the one with black lettering) is on pre-sale until June 17, it's one statement piece in this drop that's totally worth the wait.

Beyhive Red Crop Top

This crop top isn't a run-of-the-mill cotton tee, but uses moisture-wicking performance fabric in its seams for a sweat-resistant wear. Sport it to the next Beyonce tour, or while listening to Lemonade on a stepper for a workout.

Beyhive Black Bike Shorts

Biker shorts have become a huge trend for the summer, so Bey is bringing fans a pair in black that comes in a high-waisted design with the Beyhive logo. This item runs true to size and os available in sizes S to 3XL.

Beyhive Red Logo Socks

Fans can complete their entire Beyhive look all the way down to their toes. Shoppers can delve into either these white pair with the red Behive logo or a pair with the black Behive logo, all for $15.

Beyoncé has always shown her love for her fanbase by delivering the most earth-shattering performances, but her new merch is a whole new level of her appreciation for the hive with these head-turning pieces.