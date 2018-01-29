Beyonce's Makeup At The 2018 Grammys Included A $9 Product You Can Get At The Drugstore

The enormous diamond statement earrings Beyoncé wore to the Grammys are likely out of most people's price ranges, but luckily there's another element of her Grammy Awards ensemble that's much more affordable: Beyoncé wore a $9 lip liner, and you can snag it at pretty much any drugstore to emulate the Queen's Grammys look.

A representative for Sir John tells Bustle the MUA lined Beyoncé's lips with L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in the rich purple shade Strike a Matte-ch. The liner is available for $8.99, making it a super-cheap way to show your Beyhive allegiance. Sir John also shares all the other products he used to create Beyoncé's frankly iconic Grammys makeup, and it's a long list, so buckle up!

First, Sir John used Glossier Skin Tint ($32) for her complexion. Then he used the L'Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit ($16.99), "utilizing lighter tones under the eyes and darker tones to create dimension and contour," his representative tells Bustle.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Up next was more Glossier: Sir John used the brand's Cloud Paint blush ($22), which has been popular with celebrities before, since it was soft-launched in 2017 at the Academy Awards with celeb partners like Chrissy Teigen, Rashida Jones, Reese Witherspoon, and Taraji Henson. For Beyoncé, Sir John used the shade Beam "on the apples of her cheeks."

For highlight, Sir John used L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion ($11.99) "on her cheekbones, bridge of her nose and other high points of her face," and then used L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder ($11.97) in the shade Sunlight on top.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her eyes, Sir John "applied a rose gold shadow on the ball of her eyes," then crafted a cat eye with the appropriately named L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Feline Liner Noir ($9.99) on Beyoncé's top lash line. On the bottom, he used YSL Beauty Eye Duo Smoker ($30) in Smokey Brown "near the lash line to create a soft look."

Beyoncé's mascara was L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise ($9.99), which Sir John used to "create a very feathery lash look." To frame her eyes, the MUA used more Glossier, this time the Glossier Boy Brow ($16).

But the most eye-catching part of Queen Bey's look wasn't actually her eyes. It was her lips, and in order to create that look, you'll need to pair your $9 L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner with a mix of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain ($36) in the shades Fuchsia Intime and Carmine Encounter. The actual technique Sir John used to achieve that stunning purple: "He first applied the lip liner all over the lips and then applied a mixture of both matte liquid lip shades on top," his representative tells Bustle.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's tempting for fans to snatch up anything a celeb wears or endorses, and that desire to own what your faves do may not always pay off, but in the case of Beyoncé, it's pretty safe to say she knows her makeup, considering her kiddo Blue Ivy has her own makeup brand. Plus all the products mentioned here are not only affordable, they're all fairly basic beauty products that can be used widely to create lots of looks, so they can easily be part of any foundational makeup kit. Basically the makeup equivalent of a little black dress as opposed to the makeup equivalent of a wedding gown.

Beyoncé's Grammys weekend ensembles were all gorgeous, but while one-of-a-kind dresses and sculpted hats may not be on the menu for most folks, this palette of affordable and highly useful beauty products are definitely something we can all take home from the Grammys.