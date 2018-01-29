Beyoncé's Hat At The 2018 Grammys Was The Perfect Accessory To Complete Her Incredible Look

It's hard to forget the 2017 Grammys, which could have basically been renamed The Beyoncé Show — her performance was one of the most memorable from the show that year. While the 2018 Grammys sadly don't have a Beyoncé performance in the lineup, fans are still stoked to see Queen Bey alongside husband JAY-Z, who's received a swath of nominations for his album 4:44. Beyoncé's 2018 Grammys outfit was the crowning jewel at the end of a parade of several amazing looks she wore to pre-Grammys events, and while none of them topped her golden glamour from her 2017 performance, let's be honest: Nothing could.

The star and her husband skipped the red carpet, but fans got to see the full glory of her Grammys night dress when cameras showed Beyoncé sitting with JAY-Z and their daughter, Blue Ivy, at the ceremony. Beyoncé's Grammys night look is a gorgeous deep black gown with thigh slits that are to die for, and Beyoncé topped it off with statement earrings that, according to People, are diamond and designed by Lorraine Schwartz. Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but no one can deny the glory of this ensemble isn't the sparkling stones. It's the hat that looks like it belongs at a royal wedding in the best possible way.

Beyoncé got fans extra excited for her red carpet gown when she and JAY-Z headed to the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch on Jan. 27, and Beyoncé wore an uber-gorgeous, shimmering black gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits. Her Roc Nation look was exactly the kind of eye-catching, twist-on-a-classic look that's become a Beyoncé trademark. Literally no one could forget the ruby-red Peter Dundas dress she wore to accept her Lemonade Grammys in 2017, or the sweeping silver-and-sweet-blue gown she wore in 2008.

Fans may not have gotten a musical performance from Beyoncé this year, but at least we can all take solace in witnessing the Queen's ever-excellent fashion sense, and knowing that she will certainly be adding to her 62 career nominations in the future.

Check out Beyoncé's 2018 Grammys outfit below.

Also, not to detract from her outfit and the true majesty of that hat, but like, her lip color. That lippie deserves to grace Beyoncé.

Speaking of fabulous hats, this black number is not the first hat Beyoncé has donned for the Grammys weekend. She rocked a beret — and "rocked a beret" is not something that can be said about everyone — at the Grammys Salute to Industry Icons gala on Jan. 27, where she also wore a gown that was custom made by designers Azzi & Osta and took more than 300 hours to make, the Daily Mail reported. Beyoncé teased the look on Instagram Jan. 28, prior to heading to the Grammys. That look is everything, from the gorgeous flared hip pieces to the balance of sheer black and fishnet. Plus, of course, the beret.

While some may point out in a less-than-positive light that all three of Beyoncé's Grammys weekend looks were black and had thigh slits... well, that's definitely not a bad thing. Instead of coming off repetitive, the star's three looks come off like something out of Project Runway, like they're a complete set of three meant to complement one another.

And her change-up in hats and the inclusion of those enormous diamond earrings prove that switching up accessories can completely change a look. Beyoncé is up for a Grammy thanks to her part in JAY-Z's "Family Feud," but whether she snags the award or not, she and her outfits are the obvious winners.