'Big Brother' 21 Winner Michie Got The One Thing He Wanted All Season

After three months of playing the game, Michie won Big Brother 21 on Wednesday night. Michie was up against his showmance partner Holly, in one of the only times a showmance made it all the way to Final 2. (It still makes no sense that anyone kept them in the game that long.) Ultimately Michie won the final HoH competition and obviously decided to choose his showmance partner as the other member of the Final 2. From there, his path to victory was set, and Michie got to walk out with confetti on his shoulders, indicating his victory. It was all he wanted and talked about leading up to the finale.

When host Julie Chen talked to Michie after his victory, he said, "I did it for my family … at the end of the day, what matters more to me than half a million is that they're proud of me." They'll likely be pretty proud of that big check he's bringing home, because that's quite a prize. But it wasn't hard to see Michie winning this whole thing. Once Cliff and Nicole chose to keep Holly over Tommy, Michie's road to victory was pretty clear.

Once the Final 2 was set, Holly and Michie had to persuade the Jury to vote for each one of them. They also had to field questions from those Jury members. Holly built a pretty good case for herself. She said that it was her strategy to lay low and gather information but that, when she needed to win, she did. She also pointed out how she went after bigger targets like Nick and Sam while Michie went after lesser threats like Sis and Jess. However, Michie's argument seemed to speak to the Jury more. He said he took out middle of the road targets so there would always be a target bigger than himself. He also added that all of his moves were for the game and not personal, like that time he totally lied and threw Tommy under the bus.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Tommy and others seemed to respond to Michie's defense of his actions, and they handed him enough votes to secure the victory. Even Christie, Cliff, and Tommy, who had all been burned by Michie in the game, voted for him to win.

This outcome was kind of hinted at during the Jury roundtable with Dr. Will earlier in the episode. Many of the houseguests voiced concern that Holly played Michie's game and rode his coattails to the end. Meanwhile, others lauded Michie's underhanded game moves. Cliff thought it was impressive that Michie was able to fool him and Tommy respected the lies he invented in the name of the game. Jack added, "I can't fault him" for any of his game-serving actions in the house.

Holly did secure a couple of votes from players like Nicole and Jessica, but Michie ran away with the win. He not only gets the bragging rights of winning the 21st season (and the confetti that came with it), but also a $500,000 prize. He joins previous winners like Season 20's Kaycee Clark, Season 19's Josh Martinez, Season 18's Nicole Franzel, and more.

Now he gets to go home to his family with his big check and watch his path to victory unfold in all the episodes he hasn't yet gotten a chance to see. It'll be interesting to hear any comments he has on his gameplay after the fact, but, for now, that's a wrap on BB21. From way outside the Big Brother house, goodnight.