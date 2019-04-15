She belieb-ed, and then it happened. On Sunday, April 14, Billie Eilish finally met Justin Bieber at Coachella, E! News reported. Eilish has been a long-time, vocal admirer of the pop star, and the moment they connected pretty much played out like a fan girl's dream come true.

It's not exactly clear whether their meet-and-greet was set up beforehand, or if it just randomly happened by chance. The whole thing went down during Ariana Grande's performance Sunday night, though, and the footage of their meeting is seriously so, so sweet.

In one of the clips posted by a Coachella attendee, Eilish can be seen bent over, seemingly in shock, while Bieber stands across from her in the crowd. It appears as if security had blocked off some space for the two massive stars, but there were tons of fans around to witness the special moment.

As seen in the video, while Eilish was trying to regain her composure, someone in the crowd yelled, "Hug him!" She then approached Bieber for an introduction, and they hugged as the crowd enthusiastically cheered on.

Later that evening, Bieber shared a photo of him and Eilish via his Instagram story. Eilish looks like she still can't believe what's going on, and is smiling with one hand covering her face. "So this happened," Bieber caption the shot. "Long and bright future ahead of you."

Eilish has not been shy about expressing her feelings about Bieber in the past. During an interview with Marie Claire back in February, the star told the outlet that she used to have a massive crush on him back in the day. "It wasn’t like I was just a fan, man," she said. "I’ve been in love before, and it was with him." Eilish then went on to say that she didn't actually want to meet Bieber, though, because "I don’t want to cry in front of him," she admitted.

One month later, Eilish appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, and the conversation eventually turned to Bieber. "Alright, so, you're a fan of Justin Bieber's and he just started following you [on Instagram] today, right?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked, which caused Eilish to straight-up start beaming. "Are you excited?" the host pressed. The singer managed a "yes," but was clearly trying to contain her elation.

She then admitted that she'd never met Bieber before, and DeGeneres told her, "Well, you should meet him." Eilish froze, as if anticipating that Bieber was about to appear. "You will meet him someday," DeGeneres clarified. "He's not here today, but you will."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Well, as it turns out, DeGeneres was right. Eilish probably didn't know that they would end up meeting so soon after the host's prediction, but the singer was clearly — and understandably — thrilled when it happened at Coachella. It was an incredibly endearing moment, and one that will undoubtedly melt the hearts of fangirls all over the world.