Billie Eilish had her big breakthrough as an artist earlier this year, so it's no surprise she's on tour right now — there are a lot of people out there who need to hear "Bad Guy" live. And if you are one of them, you'll be glad to know that Billie Eilish's 2019 tour is still ongoing. Well, you'll be glad if you live in a certain part of the country, at least.

Eilish has been on tour since April, when she performed at Coachella. From there, the 17-year-old headed to Australia and New Zealand, and then played a number of shows that took her back and forth between Europe and North America. Now, Eilish is on the final leg of her "When We All Fall Asleep Tour," which will feature shows in the Southwestern United States and Mexico.

The remaining concert stops are as follows:

October 5 — Austin, Texas

October 7 — Tulsa, Oklahoma

October 8 — Dallas, Texas

October 10 — Houston, Texas

October 12 — Austin, Texas

November 16 — Mexico City, Mexico

November 17 — Mexico City, Mexico

If you are interested in buying tickets to any of these shows, you can check out Eilish's website for links to the venues. At this point, though, finding a ticket could be tough through the original vendor.

Eilish's current tour consists of over 60 shows, but it sounds like she's handling the rapid pace of it just fine. In an interview with Elle published earlier this month, Eilish talked about how she hates being bored and also about how even through injuries, she never wants to cancel a show.

Scott Legato/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I would rather not do a show than do a mediocre version. I am one thousand percent serious," she told Elle. But, she said that she wouldn't cancel one on the day of, in reference to the fact that she'd sprained her ankle prior to a big Los Angeles concert and still gone on stage. "I’m telling you: I’m never going to cancel a show the day of. If I do, someone is allowed to slap me in the face. If I die? Okay, I get it. Buck up, Billie. Get the f*ck up on that stage, and do your sh*t."

One thing that has been hard for her about touring at times is that her friends back home move on without her when she's away for months. "Having been on tour, I know how it works," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "I know that you leave and it's a little bit of your friends being sad. Then, you're gone for long enough that life moves on and they keep doing things. It's the same way as if someone dies. You have to keep going. You shouldn't be mourning them every two seconds for the rest of your life. You have to keep going."

And she's still going, too, at least until she gets a break after these last few shows. Well, after those and her upcoming Saturday Night Live gig.