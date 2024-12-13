Taylor Swift has made history — but for her, it was just another Thursday. On Dec. 12, one day before her 35th birthday, the singer took home 10 trophies at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, making her the biggest winner of the night. She also broke a tie with Drake to become the most decorated artist in BBMAs history, with 49 wins across her career.

Swift made a virtual appearance to give her acceptance speech, thanking Swifties for all her wins. “They’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about,” she said. Indeed, Billboard determines who wins their awards by calculating sales, streams, and statistics from listeners.

“I count these as fan-voted awards because you’re the ones who care about the albums and come see us in concert,” she continued. “Everything that’s happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you. It means the world to me that you guys embraced the things I’ve made, and the fact that you care so much about my music.”

She concluded her message by kissing one of her trophies and acknowledging her birthday on Friday the 13th. “This is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. So, thank you very much,” she said. “I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

How Else Did Taylor Make History?

At the BBMAs, Swift won the most prestigious award of the night, Top Artist, and took home nine others, including Top Female Artist, Hot 100 Artist, Billboard 200 Artist, Hot 100 Songwriter, Streaming Songs Artist, Radio Songs Artist, Billboard Global 200 Artist, and Billboard 200 Album for The Tortured Poets Department.

But naturally, the BBMAs weren’t the only records that Swift broke this past month. On Dec. 8, Swift played the final Eras Tour show in Vancouver. The next day, The New York Times confirmed with her touring company that the Eras Tour grossed $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, solidifying its place as the biggest tour of all time and becoming the first $2 billion tour in history.

While she’s casually breaking records, Swift is spreading the wealth in meaningful ways. She reportedly gave nearly $200 million in bonuses to her entire Eras Tour crew, including her band, dancers, and behind-the-scenes workers. She also spent the day before her birthday visiting patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Now that’s how you celebrate making history.