Billie Eilish's Bershka Collection Is Full Of Bold, Baggy Pieces, Because Comfort Is This Star's Speciality

By Lauren Sharkey
Billie Eilish must be fed up with people mentioning her age, but the 17-year-old star has already done what most other people, let alone teenagers, have only dreamt of. Now she can add fashion designer to her long list of achievements. On Aug. 29, Billie Eilish's Bershka collection will be releasing online and in-store. Full of bold, baggy pieces, the collaboration is the epitome of comfort. And for that reason, it's guaranteed to be a sell-out.

Eilish is known for her unique sense of style, summed up by oversized tees, graphic Bermuda shorts, and chunky trainers. In a recent Calvin Klein campaign, she opened up about why she wears big, baggy clothes. "Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath," she said.

But she isn't trying to make a specific statement on female sexualisation, a V magazine interview revealed. Speaking to Pharrell Williams, the singer-songwriter touched on the misconception surrounding her dress sense: "It’s a weird thing because I know a lot of what I hear is a positive or people trying to be positive about how I dress. [Even] from my parents, [the] positive [comments] about how I dress have this slut-shaming element. Like, 'I am so glad that you are dressing like a boy, so that other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sluts.'"

Eilish said she didn't "appreciate" that kind of sentiment, telling Williams: "I have always supported and f***ed with and just loved when a woman or a man or anyone in the world feels comfortable in their skin, their body, to show just whatever they want. I don’t like that there’s this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that [may not] want to [dress like me]."

Her Bershka collection is giving people the chance to dress however they want, whether that's wearing multiple pieces in one oversized look or styling a hoodie as a dress. Colour-wise, you can go monochromatic or try a stand-out orange or green print. Prices start from £12.99 for a phone case or tote bag and range up to £45.99 for a hoodie. Unisex styles feature heavily, making this celebrity range one of the few to be accessible in that area.

Certain pieces are already available via the brand's Instagram Stories, but you'll have to wait until Aug. 29 for the full collection. Six stores in the UK will stock it: London's Oxford Street, both Westfield shopping centres, Churchill Square in Brighton, Bristol's Broadmead, and St. David's Shopping Centre in Cardiff. Alternatively, browse the entire range online.

Here's every single item up for grabs.

Billie Eilish x Bershka Hoodie
£45.99
|
Bershka
An insanely cool Billie Eilish graphic is emblazoned across this stark white hoodie. Available in small, medium, or large. (Check the brand's size guide for specific measurements.)
Billie Eilish x Bershka Joggers
£25.99
|
Bershka
These super comfy jogging bottoms feature the same distorted logo down one leg. Available in XS to XL.
Billie Eilish x Bershka T-Shirt
£17.99
|
Bershka
Complete the look by scoring yourself one of these stand-out tees. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Reflective T-Shirt
£15.99
|
Bershka
This oversized tee features a reflective Billie Eilish logo that looks black one minute and rainbow-hued the next. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Graffiti Print T-Shirt
£15.99
|
Bershka
There's no shortage of striking T-shirts in this collection. Add a touch of graffiti to your new season wardrobe with this neon design. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Graffiti Print Hoodie
£29.99
|
Bershka
The same orange-and-green logo has unsurprisingly been given the hoodie treatment. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Flame Print Hoodie
£45.99
|
Bershka
Get into the apocalyptic spirit with this fiery hoodie. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Flame Print Bermudas
£25.99
|
Bershka
Covered in flames, Eilish's favourite shorts style is the thing to wear for cosy weekends. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka T-Shirt
£17.99
|
Bershka
A darker turn to the collection features Eilish's face printed in a faded style. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Glittery Print Hoodie
£45.99
|
Bershka
Old-school rhinestones spell out Eilish's name on this simple black hoodie. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Glittery Print Joggers
£25.99
|
Bershka
Get the matching set thanks to these rhinestone-encrusted jogging bottoms. Available in XS to L.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Hoodie
£25.99
|
Bershka
Add a yawning Billie to your hoodie collection. You won't regret it. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka T-Shirt
£15.99
|
Bershka
If T-shirts are more your style, try this one on for size. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka iPhone Case
£12.99
|
Bershka
This pack of subtle phone cases fits an iPhone 6, 7, or 8, so you can show your Eilish obsession to the world. There's also a separate pack for iPhone XS or X.
Billie Eilish x Bershka T-Shirt With Slogan
£17.99
|
Bershka
Featuring the title of Eilish's debut album, this black tee is a less obvious way to pay tribute to the teen star. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Reflective T-Shirt
£17.99
|
Bershka
With an Eilish back graphic, this reflective tee has the party going on in the rear. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Hoodie
£29.99
|
Bershka
An eerie green Eilish face fills the front of this oversized hoodie. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Bermuda Joggers
£25.99
|
Bershka
If the flame-printed Bermuda shorts are a little too much for your personal style, these glorious green ones may just be ideal. Available in small, medium, or large.
Billie Eilish x Bershka Tote Bag
£12.99
|
Bershka
No celebrity collaboration is complete without a tote bag. This one is for the real music fans.

