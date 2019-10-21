On what would've been the Star Wars legend's 63rd birthday, Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd posted a tribute video featuring a few personal touches the late actor would have undeniably loved. From singing one of Fisher's favorite songs to choosing a meaningful — albeit unexpected — location for the performance, Lourd did her mom's memory justice.

In her Instagram caption, the Scream Queens star wrote, "Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do." Lourd explained she decided to sing a cover of "American Girl" by Tom Petty while in one of her mom's favorite places: her green-and-white tiled bathtub.

Fisher's former Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill also celebrated Fisher's birthday on Monday. Along with a black-and-white photo of them dancing together, he shared one of Fisher's quotes, "Being happy isn't getting what you want, it's wanting what you have." And Fisher's dog Gary, who has his very own Instagram, posted a throwback video from "One of many dinner nights with the best mom ever."

This isn't the first time Lourd has taken a musical approach to honoring her mother's memory. In December 2018 for the two-year anniversary of Fisher's death, the 27-year-old sat at a piano (which was given to Fisher by her father, Eddie) and sang "These Days" by Jackson Browne. She wrote, in part, "As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' — whatever that art may be for you."

It's been almost three years since Fisher died following a heart attack. In December 2016, a family spokesperson confirmed the news with a statement, which read, "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers." A day after Fisher's passing, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died as the result of a stroke.

In her 2008 book Wishful Drinking, Fisher actually pre-wrote her own obituary. Using her signature humor, she wrote, "I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I wanted it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."

Humor is also how Lourd has been coping with the loss of her mother and grandmother, according to a 2017 Town & Country interview conducted by her friend and American Horror Story co-star Sarah Paulson. "If life's not funny, then it’s just true — and that would be unacceptable," Lourd said, recalling some of her mother's advice. "Even when she died, that was what got me through that whole thing. When Debbie died the next day, I could just picture her saying, ‘Well, she’s upstaging me once again, of course — she had to.’"