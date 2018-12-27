It only seems like yesterday, but Dec. 27 marks the two-year anniversary of Carrie Fisher's untimely death. On Thursday, Billie Lourd remembered her mother with a beautiful song tribute. The former Scream Queens star shared two videos on her Instagram, which she said wasn't easy for her to do. While sitting at a piano that was given to Fisher by her father Eddie, Lourd sang a song about how to "keep on moving" after experiencing pain and sadness, like Fisher's death.

The song is "These Days" by Jackson Browne and the lyrics will punch you right in the feels. Part of the lyrics are as follows:

"Well I've been out walking/I don't do that much talking these days/These days/These days I seem to think a lot about the things that I forgot to do for you/And all the times I had the chance to"

Well I'll keep on moving/Moving on/Things are bound to be improving/These days/One of these days/These days I'll sit on cornerstones/And count the time in quarter tones to ten my friend/Don't confront me with my failures/I had not forgotten them"

Lourd has the most gorgeous voice, and as gut-wrenching as the song is and the reason she's singing it, it's a beautiful way to honor Fisher, who also loved the song by Browne.

As the American Horror Story actor captioned her Instagram,

"It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving'."

Lourd opened up further and revealed the way she keeps moving is by doing things that make her happy and focusing on what she's most passionate about. It also helps the 26-year-old to ensure she's "surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile."

Lourd didn't just become vulnerable or share her song simply for herself or her mom, but as a way to help others who are experiencing similar loss and grief. She wrote on Instagram, "I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving'. As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art" - whatever that art may be for you.'"

Tomorrow, Dec. 28, also sadly marks the second anniversary of Debbie Reynolds' death. Not only did Lourd have to say goodbye to her mom in 2016, but she also had to bid farewell to her dear grandmother just one day later. It's definitely been a tough time over the past couple years for Lourd, but she continues to keep both Fisher and Reynolds' memories alive in the most touching ways. They would both be beyond proud of Lourd and how she keeps on moving.