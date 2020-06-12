Birkenstock sandals have been slowly creeping their way into the world’s current fashion lexicon for the past few years. And this Summer, the “ugly” summer footwear trend has taken hold like never before. Whether you’re shopping the brand itself, a high-fashion version, or an even more affordable interpretation of the look, these chunky two-strap slide sandals are here to stay.

Now that they’ve gone from trendy to wardrobe staple, however, the options are seemingly endless. You can fly under the radar with black leather, go equally classic with a navy suede, indulge in your love for all things textural with a raffia or wool flannel, or even go dressy with a satin pair. The only requirement? An oversized sole, two chunky straps, and a backless slide design. They’re a statement shoe that you want to have in constant rotation as the temperature rises and you usher in your new wardrobe for Summer 2020.

And if you need any help putting an outfit together around the shoes, scroll ahead for style advice or look to the style icon celebrities have quickly taken to the trend as well, including Ashley Olsen, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more.

Ahead, find the most-covered Birkenstock-style slide sandals that you can shop now, for every budget and every personal style.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle $150 | Birkenstock See on Birkenstock The OG classic is a go-to for every look, from jeans and a tank top to a sweeping, floral dress.

Zimmermann Satin Slides $298 | Shopbop See on Shopbop Satin slide sandals can work for day with a romper or night with a slip dress.

Freedom Moses Lagoon Slides $45 | Freedom Moses See on Freedom Moses Pool and beach-approved, these sandals will pair so well with your favorite striped bikini.

Vince Glyn Slides $250 | Shopbop See on Shopbop Elevate your slides look with a pair of leather platforms that look extra chic when teamed with a day dress.

Mango Platform Braid Sandal $80 | Mango See on Mango Add a little extra detail by opting for braided straps that scream sophistication.

Isabel Marant Lennyo Embroidered Leather Slides $625 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Be bold with a western-inspired design that can be styled seamlessly with denim.

London Rebel Double Buckle Footbed Sandal $29 | ASOS See on ASOS Light pink is about to become the color of summer and these slides are the ideal finishing touch for a monochrome head-to-toe look.