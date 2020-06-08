With summer finally here, gone are the bitter cold days that call for shearling-lined boots, suede knee-highs, and velvet loafers. Instead, give those toes a little more time in the sun and slip into something seasonally-friendly. If there’s any wardrobe addition that instantly transforms any look into a summertime one, it’s a pair of sandals. Indulge in the latest summer sandal trends, and trade your ankle booties for some espadrilles, a pair of sneakers for an ankle-tie kitten heel, or swap out those pointy-toed pumps for a beach-ready chunky slide.

Some sandals will dress up your sundress, while others might be a better fit for your morning coffee run, but the truth of the matter is, every style of sandal is welcome in your summer repertoire. And if you're worried about a pedicure, might we suggest these at-home tutorials so you feel comfy putting your toes on display in an open-toe sandal this year?

But before you jump in head first, though, consider which Summer 2020 sandal trend fits you best. Is it the Birkenstock resurgence? Or perhaps you’re more of a beach-inspired espadrille fan. Do you like to go for a stylized ankle tie? Or prefer a backless mule?

Ahead, find the top 6 sandal trends for Summer 2020 and shop one for every budget before the season officially arrives.

Chunky Slides Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Go casual with a pair of Birkenstock-style sandals. With two chunky buckles and a backless style, it’s an easy slip-on-and-go option whether you’re wearing a pair of denim cut-offs or a midi skirt.

Espadrilles Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channel Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday with a pair of fancy-free espadrille sandals. The woven sole and ankle-lace detail will have you feeling elegant in no time.

Ankle Ties Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No matter what your favorite sandal style, consider opting for one with an ankle strap this season. It will give you that extra bit of je ne sais quoi that will amp up your every look.

Mules Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Give yourself a bit of a lift by way of a pair of backless mule sandals with a slight heel. It’s the perfect addition to your after hours look when you want to add spring to your step but still be seasonally appropriate.

'90s Straps Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With the ‘90s came the maximal minimalist. Clean lines, but in a multitude of criss-crosses that go every which way, these sandals are the perfect retro throwback to wear this Summer.