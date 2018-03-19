The right lipstick was apparently written in the stars. Well, at least your star sign. Bite Beauty's Aries Astrology Collection Lipstick is here just in time to heat up your makeup bag. If you're looking for a way to go bold or just celebrate your birthday a little early, this is the lipstick for you.

While the Aquarius and Pisces shades of Astrology Collection were conventional, rosy hues, it's time to crank it up a notch. In honor of all the Aries out there, Bite Beauty created a bright red lipstick named after the sign. The formula and size are the exact same of the rest of the Amuse Bouche Collection with one little detail — the Aries sign on the tube.

The Aries Lipstick will be available on March 21. You can shop it on the Sephora website for $26. Oh, and there's another big difference in this lipstick as well — it's limited edition. Considering that the other two shades in the collection sold out in less than two days, you're going to want to mark your calendars. This one is even more bold than the others, so there's no telling how fast this shade will fly off of the virtual shelves.

Courtesy Bite Beauty

Each month there will be a different shade hand picked by a psychic. Bite Beauty teamed up with a psychic to pick the perfect shade. According to the press release, Tara Green is a professional psychic astrologer tarot tea and lipstick reader. So quit whatever degree you're trying to pursue right now, because that one is way more fun. Green also leads workshops on the mystic arts specializing Goddess spirituality.

"Aries is a fire sign, ruled by feisty planet Mars," the press release says. "Aries is the energetic sign of winners and wonder women, those who want to be noticed and take charge, with an all-or-nothing attitude. Find them sitting front row at spin class (if they’re not the instructor already), saving lives in the ER, or nabbing a round of funding for their hot new startup."

You don't have to be a psychic to see this fiery shade coming though. Between it being a fire sign and having a spicy, bold personality, this is the perfect shade for the group. If you're keeping tabs, it's the boldest hue yet.

Courtesy Bite Beauty

If you're not into this Astrological shade, you're in luck. The collection will continue all throughout 2018. Every month, Bite Beauty will add a new shade to the list, depending on which of the twelve signs is up next. Like I mentioned before, the other two have been slightly more wearable than the Aries fiery red shade, but there's no telling what's to come.

There's only one problem with the collection — every single shade is limited edition. Once the color is gone, it's gone for good. A new sign shade might come every month, but you'll never get the past shades back. Bottom line: if you're looking to keep your collection going strong, mark your calendars for March 21.

The brand is also not telling their fans what colors are upcoming. So you won't know if you should've shopped the shade until the moment is too late. Just to be safe, you should set aside $26 every single month. There's no word on if the entire collection will be bundled at the end of the year, but Bustle reached out for comment.

Courtesy Bite Beauty

Needless to say, Bite Beauty and their psychic have hit the nail on the head when it comes to the collection. If the rest of the year is anything like the beginning, the brand's fans are in for a real treat.