New month, new sign, new shade of lipstick. Bite Beauty's Pisces lipstick is now available, and it is a great way for anyone to celebrate the sign. The limited edition shade in the brand's Astrology Collection might be made with a exclusive group in mind, but just about everyone will love this neutral hue. You'll have to hurry if you want to add it to your makeup bag though.

When Bite Beauty first launched its Astrology Collection, the shade Aquarius sold out in two days. Now, the second of twelve lipsticks is here, and there's a good chance that it might be gone even quicker than that. The shade is described by the brand as a muted peach, but it's still sure to make a statement. It's made of the same all-natural formulas as the Amuse Bouche Collection, just with one small change — the Pisces signs is on the tube.

There's only one place to snag this limited-edition shade. Pisces is available on the Sephora website and nowhere else. The tube will cost you $26, which is the same price as the other full-size Amuse Bouche lipsticks. The formula is all-natural, paraben and sulfate free, and has a satin finish.

Each of the twelve shades in the collection is meant to be inspired by the signs. To do that, the brand has teamed up with Bite Beauty teamed up with a psychic to pick the perfect shade. According to the press release, Tara Green is a professional psychic astrologer tarot tea and lipstick reader. She also happens to be really great at picking shades, if the first two are any indication.

"Pisces is a water sign, ruled by the planet Neptune," the press release says. "Pisces is the sign of artists and dreamy creative types; it’s considered the most spiritual and compassionate sign of the zodiac. Pisces are soulful, and like water they 'go with the flow,' blending in and out of different environments. Find them painting a masterpiece, writing an original song, or volunteering at an animal rescue organization."

Green helped choose the bright purple Aquarius shade last month as well. Like I said, there will ten more on the way, but you'll have to wait to see them. Bite Beauty isn't giving any hints on what shades are coming up though.

Astrology by Bite Limited Edition Amuse Bouche Lipstick - Pisces, $26, Sephora

The first shade in the Astrology Collection sold out in just two days. The brand brought it back towards the end of the month, but they can't promise a restock on every shade. It looks like Pisces is on its way to being another fan favorite though. According to fan comments on the Instagram photo, the shade is already sold out on the Sephora Canada website in just two hours.

As of Feb. 19 at 12:30 am ET, you can still shop the shade on the US website though. The brand hasn't posted photos of actual swatches, but that doesn't seem to stop people from buying.

In some photos the color of Pisces looks like a rosy orange, while in others it looks like a lighter hue. Not exactly what you'd expect for a water sign, but it's still pretty darn gorgeous nonetheless.

Bustle has reached out to see if the shades will ever be available in a bundle, but as of now it looks like your only option will be buying them all separately. That means you'll pay a whopping $312 for the entire line. That's a whole lot of money to show your love for the stars, but will undoubtably be worth every single penny.

Bottom line: You'll want to act fast if you want to show your love for this sign.