The 2020 Olivier nominations are here and among the star-studded line up of musicals, operas, and dramas is Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner, a new play by young black playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones.

Seven Methods, which debuted at Royal Court Theatre in London in 2019, is the first play by Londoner Lee-Jones and has been nominated in the Outstanding Achievement In An Affiliate Theatre, proving there’s some serious black girl magic happening this year among the Olivier nominations. The play centres on cultural appropriation, misogynoir, online culture, and queerness.

Last year Lee-Jones won the Best Writer and Stage Debut Award. Speaking to Vogue in July 2019, Lee- Jones said she was inspired to write the play because “there aren't that many contemporary theatre representations of black women that aren’t revivals of work from the 1990s.” She added, "even though I wrote the play, I feel like it's been written by all the young black women in my life."

Lee-Jones is one of a number of black creatives and actors being recognised this year for an Olivier award. Sharon D Clarke was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Linda in Death of Salesman at the Young Vic (she also stars in Blues in the Night, nominated for Outstanding Achievement In An Affiliate Theatre). From the same cast, Arinze Arinzé is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Wendell Pierce for Best Actor. And Death of Salesman's Miranda Cromwell, who identifies as mixed-race, is nominated for Best Director alongside her co-director Marianne Elliott. Mariam-Teak Lee picked up a nomination for best actress in a musical for her performance in & Juliet (which has a total of nine nominations). And Ballet Black at Royal Opera received a nomination for Our Lady of Kibeho.

Jane Hobson/Shutterstock

Winners will be announced on April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall. See below for the full list of nominations.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Original Score Or New Orchestrations & Juliet - New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie The Musical - Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre

Waitress - Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

Best New Dance Production La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler’s Wells

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler’s Wells

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement In Dance Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells

Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells

Best Entertainment Or Comedy Play Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre

The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Musical Revival Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Actor In A Musical Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow for Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Best Actress In A Musical Audrey Brisson for Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace

Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Revival Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Family Show Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman

Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre

To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement In An Affiliate Theatre Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre

Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre

Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Warheads at Park Theatre

Best Lighting Design Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Sound Design Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre - Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Best Costume Design Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Set Design Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Arinzé Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic

Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic

Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre

Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

Best Actress In A Supporting Role Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Best New Opera Production Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Billy Budd at Royal Opera House

Hansel & Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Outstanding Achievement In Opera Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House

The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum

Best Actor Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Best Actress Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Director Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best New Play A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman