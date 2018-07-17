Blake's School Shooting Story On 'The Bachelorette' Brought Him & Becca Even Closer

Three weeks from the end of The Bachelorette and now it's time for the contestants to lay it all out for Becca. While some contestants share stories of divorce and dreaded exes during their hometown date, Blake made an admission to Becca that got very serious, very fast. Blake's school shooting story on The Bachelorette was tragic, but ultimately, it brought he and Becca closer.

During Blake's hometown date, he and Becca visited his old high school, Platte Canyon High School, and he showed Becca around. Becca knew that this high school held significance for him because he learned a little too much about his parent's divorce while he was at school (his mom ended up cheating on his dad with a coach there, and Blake was the last to know), but really, Blake had another story to tell her. Blake sat Becca down in the library and explained that he had been present for a school shooting at his high school in 2006. The perpetrator, Blake said, was an outsider — not a student at the school — and when Blake heard his mother, an administrator at the school come on the intercom and say, "Code white, code white," he knew something was seriously wrong.

According to Fox News, 53-year-old Duane Roger Morrison allegedly entered the high school in the morning of September 27, 2006. He then reportedly took several female students hostage in a classroom, holding his gun to their heads as he reportedly sexually assaulted them. Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener told CNN that police had tried to negotiate with the alleged gunman and remove the hostages, but after talks broke down, "it was then decided that a tactical solution needed to be done in an effort to save the two hostages that were in the room. After a standoff, according to another article by CNN, the local SWAT team reportedly stormed the classroom. After officers entered the room, it appeared that Morrison had shot one of the two female hostages left (he had let the others go) and himself when the SWAT team approached. According to CNN, that hostage was 16-year-old Emily Keyes, who Morrison allegedly used as a human shield when police burst in the room before turning the gun on himself.

