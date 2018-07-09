These Clues That Blake Wins ‘The Bachelorette’ Are Actually Super Convincing

Believe it or not, more than half of Becca's season of The Bachelorette is already over, meaning it won't be long now until one of her competitors gets down on bended knee with a gorgeous Neil Lane ring. (Barring a huge twist...) But who will that man be, exactly? While Garrett seems to be a clear frontrunner right now, there are also some very telling clues that Blake wins The Bachelorette that you may not have even realized were there.

Proven Bachelorette prognosticator Jimmy Kimmel may not have picked him to be the one to earn that final rose by the end of the season, but even a reality-loving late night host is bound to be wrong sometimes, right? This year Blake is going to prove him wrong and show that he's the only man worthy of Becca's heart, if these clues are any indication.

That's not to say that this season isn't one of the more difficult ones to predict, because it is. There's a lot to like in some of Becca's remaining guys. Yes, this Bachelorette has some serious decisions to make in the upcoming weeks, but while fewer and fewer roses are being handed out every week, here's why you should rest easy in knowing why Blake and Becca have total endgame potential:

1. He's Remained Drama-Free

Paul Hebert/ABC

When you're a contestant on a show like The Bachelor or Bachelorette, it has to be extremely difficult not to get roped into some of the, uh, interesting antics that go on in the mansion. In fact, those who take part in the drama usually find themselves on the iconic two-on-one date, which can prove to be detrimental for all parties involved. (Jordan and David found this out the hard way this season.) So considering Blake has never taken the bait and gotten into any fights, it bodes well not only for his character, but also for his future on the show.

2. He Received The First One-On-One Date

It can be very telling to find out who ends up getting the first one-on-one date with the Bachelor or Bachelorette. It proves that they instantly see a connection with that person. Becca got Arie's first one-on-one date, after all. Granted, that didn't exactly end in a fairytale romance, it did hint at how strongly he felt about her. Knowing that probably made Becca think extra hard about who she wanted to have that first private outing with — and she chose Blake. If that doesn't prove how strong the foundation of their relationship is, then what does?

3. The Horse Factor

Let's not forget that Becca and Blake met a little while before her Bachelorette season even began. During The Bachelor's "After the Final Rose" special, Becca was introduced to a couple of her soon-to-be suitors, one of them being Blake, who came in with a horse like a real-life Prince Charming and vowed to help “her get back on the horse” after her terrible breakup with Arie. Now that would be a great story to tell the grandkids some day.

4. He Helped Her Conquer Her Past

Paul Hebert/ABC

During their initial one-on-one date, Becca and Blake took a sledge hammer and smashed all of Becca's past memories of Arie in a warehouse. A glass tower of champagne, a race car, the couch Arie and Becca sat on during their beyond-awkward breakup on camera — you name it, Blake and Becca totally destroyed it. The date was conceived as a coping mechanism to allow Becca to move on from her failed relationship. And since Blake was the one to help her do that, it would be fitting for him to win the whole darn thing.

5. He's Got Great Style

Granted, most of Becca's men are super attractive, but there's something about Blake that stands out, right?

6. He Genuinely Cares About Becca

It doesn't take a genius to see just how much Blake enjoy spending time with Becca and how genuine his feelings appear to be. He doesn't seem to in this for the fame or to up his Instagram followers. He's there for Becca, and considering everything she's been through, that's exactly what she deserves.

7. He's The Underdog

By this point, almost everyone expects Garrett to win, so it would be nice to see fans get totally blindsided by Becca's decision. Sometimes this show can seem a little too predictable. It'd be nice to see the underdog have his day in the sun.

Fans will just have to wait and see who ultimately wins over Becca's heart during the finale, but until then, don't rule out Blake just yet.