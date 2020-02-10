Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won's incisive and terrifying class-commentary film Parasite has been making major waves since its release, and on Feb. 9 the Academy awarded Parasite with the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The cast and crew behind Parasite have honestly been having a fantastic year so far, and Bong's Oscar acceptance moment showcased how proud he is of the film's success. It was also quite literally everything we could have hoped for.

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves presented the award to Bong and Won (as Sandra Oh clapped and cheered in the background, pretty much expressing how we all felt). Parasite's Oscar win represents the first-ever South Korean film to win an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay; this is also the first Oscar win for director and writer Bong.

"Writing a script is always such a lonely process," Bong said during his acceptance speech. "We never write to present our countries. But this is very personal to South Korea. Thank you."

Won then took the microphone to thank his family and the cast and crew, but meanwhile Bong caught everyone's eye in the background, as he gleefully inspected his Oscar statue like it was the most wonderful thing in the world. And can you blame him? The award was much deserved, and the Oscar win proves how compelling Parasite truly was.

Parasite is a smart, darkly funny, and ultimately heartbreaking film about the massive divide between the haves and have-nots — and it's no surprise it struck a chord with viewers across the globe. "When I made Parasite, it was like trying to witness our world through a microscope," Bong, who wrote and directed the film, explained at the Lumière Festival in Lyon in October 2019. "The film talks about two opposing families, about the rich versus the poor, and that is a universal theme, because we all live in the same country now: that of capitalism.”

The film introduces viewers to the low income Kim family, who figure out a clever way to infiltrate the wealthy Park home as the assorted help. Their excitement over finally having financial stability is short-lived though, as their elaborate scheme soon gives way to outright horror. The film itself continuously ups the tension for the audience until it all snaps in a shocking third act.

It's clear the cast and crew put their heart and soul into making Parasite the work of art that it is, and Bong has been known to show how proud he is of them, becoming a literal "Proud Dad" meme in the process. He was caught on camera at the SAG Awards excitedly recording the cast as they took the stage and received a standing ovation. He also happily recorded the Parasite actors as they signed autographs backstage at SAG, as well as when they gave their backstage speech.

With Oscars capping off the awards rounds for this past year, Bong undoubtedly has plenty to be proud of. Judging by his red carpet comments, the Parasite cast will have a fantastic evening to look forward to as they segue their celebration into the after-party, which will apparently feature karaoke. "It's tradition!" Bong told journalists.