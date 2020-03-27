The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. In a video posted to Twitter, Johnson revealed he had developed what he described as “mild symptoms,” including a fever and a persistent cough. He added that, on the advice of the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, he was self-isolating and working from home, but would still lead the government's response to the pandemic via video link.

In the clip, he said: "Hi folks. I want to bring you up to speed with something that’s happening today which is I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That’s to say a temperature and persistent cough."

Johnson added: "On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer I took a test that has come out positive, so I am working from home, self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But be in no doubt that, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, I can continue to communicate with my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the government revealed that Johnson had taken the test at home and it had been conducted by NHS staff. If the Prime Minister should fall seriously ill, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been nominated to take over his duties.

It was also confirmed on Friday that Health Secretary Matt Hancock had tested positive for COVID-19. Hancock tweeted: "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for Coronavirus. I've tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives."

As well as reassuring the public that he was following the guidelines issued by the government to minimise the spread of COVID-19, Johnson thanked members of the public who had signed up to the new NHS volunteer scheme. As of March 26, over 500,000 people had enlisted to help bring people home from hospital, fetch supplies for those self-isolating, and conduct phone calls with those unable to leave the house. On Thursday, a government spokesperson told ITV that it was now hoped 750,000 people would sign up, after the initial target of 250,000 people was surpassed on the day the scheme was announced.

Aaron Chown - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In the short clip, Johnson also paid tribute to those in the NHS, teachers, police, and public services and said he found it "moving" to join in the Clap For Our Carers celebration on Thursday night.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that the public should continue to adhere to the lockdown measures put in place to restrict the spread of the virus. Currently, those in the UK are unable to leave the house except to buy food, help vulnerable people, collect medicine, and exercise.

It follows the news on Wednesday that Prince Charles had also tested positive for COVID-19, after displaying mild symptoms of the virus. He and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (who tested negative) are self-isolating in Scotland.