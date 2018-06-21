One of the most recognized names in audio is launching its newest release June 21 — and this one might just help you get more Z's.

Bose's noise-masking sleep buds are unlike anything they have released before. The tiny, white, wireless buds don't just block out outside noise, but also broadcast soothing sounds to help you fall asleep. The first Bose product to utilize noise-masking technology, acting not as noise-cancelling headphones, but something different altogether. The sole purpose of Bose's noise-masking sleep buds is to assist the user in obtaining a full night of sleep all night, every night.

The sleep buds are nothing less than a design and engineering feat. Per a press release, each sleep bud weighs just under one and a half grams, and measures just over one centimeter wide and high. The outside of each bud has a laser-etched antenna, ensuring reliable connectivity to a phone, tablet, or other device. A rechargeable silver-zinc battery, a small transducer, and a micro-circuit board with flash memory (for storing the pre-loaded noise-masking sound files) are housed inside each bud. Further, buds attach to a noise-isolating "StayHear+ Sleep" tip, which provides an additional line of defense against unwanted external sound. The tips are included in three sizes. They are soft, malleable, and effectively weightless. Plus, as they were created for sleeping, they can be worn comfortable regardless of the position in which you sleep.

Plus, each pair of buds comes with a charging case that equips them with up to 16 hours of unplugged battery life.

Bose sleepbuds are both iOS and Android compatible. They come with the Bose Sleep app, which makes their software easy to update, control, and personalize. Users can set an alarm for the morning, choose a sleeptrack and volume that works best. Just imagine: instead of hearing our snoring partner, you hear instantly hear gentle ocean waves; rustling leaves instead of the raucous of city streets; wind turbines instead of a noisy air conditioner.

Prototypes of the Sleepbuds were originally released on Indiegogo last November. Every pair sold out in less than one week. After units were sent to customers in March of this year, Bose requested feedback from recipients before moving forward with universal release. The product underwent improvements based on the feedback received from Indiegogo, before their final release today.

Daniel Lee, a systems engineer behind Bose sleepbuds, provided some insight into the complexity of making sounds. "Noise-making," he explained, "is a science. It’s more than ambient sound or white noise. You can’t achieve it by simply turning up the volume on calming songs. And depending on the situation, it’s more effective than active noise cancelling — even ours... At night, you’re trying to shut down completely, and the world is naturally more quiet — and when it’s quiet, even the slightest sound seems loud. Bedside machines can’t cover it, earplugs can’t block it, and earbuds meant for sitting, standing, or moving can’t be worn for hours laying down — especially on your side. But Bose sleepbuds can. And if you’re someone who’s tried everything and nothing’s worked, or haven’t tried anything believing nothing will, we made them for you.”

Brian Mulcahey, the category director of Wellness at Bose, touched on the importance of releasing the sleep buds. "Sleep deprivation is a growing, global epidemic that impacts our lives and our health," he noted. To create the product, Mulcahey says the team at Bose, "...put together an incredible team of experts in noise management, acoustics, psychoacoustics, electronic miniaturization, wireless in-ear headphones, and neurology."

Mulcahey is on to something, as the longterm health effects of sleep deprivation are becoming more understood. Johns Hopkins Medicine reports sleep deprivation can be linked to everything from an increased risk of hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes, to a higher likelihood of developing depression and anxiety. Plus, research suggest sleep problems may intensify with age. So, if you are young and struggle to get your recommended eight hours per night, chances are this will not improve with time.

The hope of Bose is that the Sleepbuds will be a game-changer for those who struggle with sleep deprivation. Perhaps these little gadgets will revolutionize the sleep game.

One pair of Bose Sleepbuds retails for $249 at Bose stores, Bose online stores, and through select resellers.