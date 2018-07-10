On Tuesday, the city of Boston is holding a hearing to discuss making its local elections more inclusive for the people who actually live there. Per the request of Council President Andrea Campbell, Boston officials will consider letting non-U.S. citizens vote in municipal elections.

"The purpose of our local government, including the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Advancement, is to strengthen the ability of diverse, cultural, and linguistic communities to play an active role in the economic, civic, social and cultural life of the City of Boston," said the order Campbell issued earlier this year, according to ABC affiliate WCVB.

The idea, if codified, would potentially give voting rights to legal permanent residents, visa holders, those with temporary protected status, and/or deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA) recipients. If Boston were to expand voting eligibility to non-citizens, it would not be the first place in the United States to do so.

Several municipalities in Maryland allow non-citizens to vote in some capacity. Most recently, Hyattsville, Maryland extended the opportunity via an amendment to the city's charter. According to The Washington Post, non-citizens are not allowed to vote in country, state, or national elections, nor can they run for office. They can, however, cast ballots for positions held within their municipality. San Francisco also allows non-citizens to vote in school board elections so long as they have a child who attends the city's schools.

David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images

To be clear, the city is not considering letting undocumented immigrants vote. Rather, those who could potentially become eligible would have to be non-citizens who legally live in the city.

More to come ...