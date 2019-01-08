With less than 24 hours before POTUS is set to give his immigration address on all major networks, a number of "Boycott Trump's Address" tweets and hashtags are flooding Twitter. This grassroots boycott comes on the heels of the announcement that all major networks would air Trump's national address on the "border crisis" on Tuesday evening, per The New York Times, after reports that many of them were deliberating on the matter. Bustle has reached out to these networks for comment.

A number of thought leaders, politicians, and influencers have joined the boycott, explaining why they think people should skip out on the address. Sirius XM host Xorje Olivares tweeted on Monday evening,

Man, wouldn't it be something if TV networks INSTEAD showed footage of my hometown/other border communities proving that NO CRISIS EXISTS! This is among the most egregious offenses against an entire AMERICAN region that--wouldn't you know--is heavily brown # BoycottTrumpsAddress

Meanwhile, former secretary of labor and current UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich wrote on Twitter, "There's no reason networks should air Trump's latest reality-TV spectacle. It would just be another opportunity for him to spout lies to the American people, while distracting from the real issue: Trump's complete inability to govern. Don't fall for it. # BoycottTrumpsAddress" ... But according to CNN, a lot goes into whether or not a network decides to air any presidential address.

CNN reported that major networks take a number of factors into consideration when deciding when or when not to air a presidential speech. These factors include the urgency of the subject and the popularity among audiences for the shows that would be interrupted, according to the outlet. In fact, in 2014 Obama was denied airtime by major news networks for a speech in which he was set to announce a series of executive actions on immigration reform, according to Vox.

Leading up to Trump's upcoming address, Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement that "Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime,” according to The New York Times. The statement further insisted that if Trump's "past statements are any indication," his speech will be "full of malice and misinformation."

As for Trump, himself, he's been using his Twitter account to advertise the upcoming address. Trump wrote on Monday evening, "I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern."

In addition to addressing the "national security crisis," Trump will likely touch on the government shutdown over border wall funding, which will enter its 18th day on Tuesday. In the last few days, he has mentioned that he's considering using presidential "emergency powers" in order to build his proposed wall without the approval of Congress, per The New York Times. The publication notes that there's been disagreement over whether he has the authority to do so.

On Monday, Trump tweeted of the latest border plans in part, "We are now planning a Steel Barrier rather than concrete. It is both stronger & less obtrusive. Good solution, and made in the U.S.A."